Robert Tafoya

Like millions of viewers, I sat mesmerized on Jan. 6, 2021 as a mob attacked our nation’s Capitol with the intent of preventing the peaceful, constitutional transfer of power following national elections.

We all witnessed a direct assault on our democracy by folks convinced an election was stolen from an incumbent presidential candidate. Even though there was no credible evidence to support this allegation, millions of Americans had been intentionally misled in to losing faith in the integrity of our electoral process. The repercussions of this loss of trust triggered violence and death and still reverberates today as reflected by a divided nation.

