Like millions of viewers, I sat mesmerized on Jan. 6, 2021 as a mob attacked our nation’s Capitol with the intent of preventing the peaceful, constitutional transfer of power following national elections.
We all witnessed a direct assault on our democracy by folks convinced an election was stolen from an incumbent presidential candidate. Even though there was no credible evidence to support this allegation, millions of Americans had been intentionally misled in to losing faith in the integrity of our electoral process. The repercussions of this loss of trust triggered violence and death and still reverberates today as reflected by a divided nation.
On April 6, 2023 another assault on our government came to light, though not as obvious as the Jan. 6 assault. Nonetheless, the damage is just as severe because it affects what has up to now been the highest regarded branch of our government: our judicial branch.
It was recently reported in Pro Publica, a nonprofit news organization, that Justice Clarence Thomas, a member of the United States Supreme Court, failed to disclose that he and his wife, Ginni, had received substantial financial gifts and donations from Texas billionaire Harlan Crow. Crow is chairman of the board of trustees of the American Enterprise Institute, a neoconservative think tank that regularly files appellate briefs with the Supreme Court. One gift was a donation of a half-million dollars to an organization called Liberty Central, a political, conservative advocacy group founded by Ginni Thomas, an election denier.
In a Los Angeles Times opinion letter by Robin Abcarian published on April 15, 2023, she notes that although they describe one another as close personal friends, Crow and Justice Thomas did not meet until after Justice Thomas was already a member of the Supreme Court. This failure to disclose those gifts promotes the perception that Justice Thomas’ vote can be improperly influenced.
Justice Thomas rules on weighty and highly contested issues like abortion rights, voting rights, climate change the application of the First Amendment to the regulation of social media platforms, gun control and book banning. So, his failure to disclose potential conflicts of interest, whether actual or perceived, clearly undermines the public trust in our Supreme Court.
Judges, whether federal or state, must be mindful of their role as impartial decision makers in the process of rendering decisions and in the decisions themselves. All rules that govern the system of justice are focused on one ultimate objective: to ensure the honesty and integrity of decision making. At all times judges must be conscious of how their conduct reflects on the integrity of the court. Whether in the courtroom, in public or even in our private lives, judges must promote public confidence in the decision-making process.
Public trust is the bedrock of our entire judicial system. When litigants appear in trial or an appellate court, they are entitled to a fair hearing and a ruling based on an honest consideration of only relevant evidence and applicable law. Therefore, litigants must presume that their matters were not influenced by unrelated matters or conflicts. To achieve this goal, judges must be mindful of how their behavior promotes this objective. This begins with submitting accurate financial disclosure reports. The public is entitled to know whether a judge or his family are receiving expensive gifts from a source that could influence how a judge or justice might rule.
Such a perceived situation raises the specter of impropriety. So, at a minimum, Justice Thomas should review all of his financial disclosure reports and amend them as necessary. As Justice Thomas well knows, ignorance of the law and basic principles of ethics, is not a good excuse for not following the law. This failure to be forthwith is not a political issue but one of character.
This is not an attack on Justice Thomas’s judicial philosophy or judicial record but it addresses a more fundamental issue. Should he be trusted to wield the enormous power entrusted to him by the Constitution? We know what can transpire when Americans feel betrayed by our government. So, where is the outrage within the legal community? Where is the demand for accountability? When one contemplates what is at stake, silence is not an option.
Robert Tafoya is a retired Kern County Superior Court judge.