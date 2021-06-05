As Americans start returning to normal activities, after the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be getting closer to ending, one must ask, “Where are the extra mental health services that are needed for individuals who experienced mental health issues during the pandemic?”
During the pandemic, about 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety and depressive disorder, compared 1 in 10 adults before the pandemic. There are many negative impacts from the reported anxiety and depressive disorders, as well as substance use disorders, that need to be addressed.
Some of these negative impacts on people’s mental health and well-being, according to a KFF Health Tracking Poll, are, “difficulty sleeping (36 percent) or eating (32 percent), increases in alcohol consumption or substance use (12 percent), and worsening of chronic conditions (12 percent), due to worry and stress over the coronavirus.” As the pandemic has gone on, many individuals have had poor mental health outcomes. Examples of this are isolation and job loss.
Those who had pre-existing mental illness before the pandemic have more difficulty than those who developed a mental illness during the pandemic. With the increased anxiety from self-isolation, symptoms of post-traumatic stress, adjustment disorder, confusion and anger are manifested in some individuals. A concern is that those with pre-existing mental illness will also widen the mental health inequalities of ethnic groups. Not having in-person availability to mental health services during the pandemic led to approximately 90 percent of individuals getting mental health services through their primary care doctor.
According to the World Health Organization, there is an urgent need to increase investment in the chronically underfunded sector, referencing mental health treatment. These mental health services are not just needed in the United States, but worldwide, according to the WHO’s survey of 130 countries. Prior to the pandemic, countries were spending only 2 percent of their national health budget on mental health. This is not acceptable, even during normal circumstances. Studies show that people with pre-existing mental and substance use disorders not only are more vulnerable to catching COVID-19, but to having severe outcomes and death.
What is being done to increase mental health services, so the increased number of individuals who need help, go, and get help? During the pandemic, the United States, as well as other high-income countries, implemented telemedicine and teletherapy at approximately 80 percent, but low-income countries have only implemented these avenues less than 50 percent of the time. According to the WHO, although 89 percent of countries reported that mental health and psychosocial support is part of their COVID-19 response plans, only 17 percent of these countries have additional finding for mental health services. With those statistics, most countries do not have the ability to provide the mental health services that are needed.
There are a few things that can be implemented that would help to screen for individuals who need help, such as mental health screenings during visits to primary care doctor visits, but that is not enough. It will take a multi-dimensional approach. From the perspective of people who need services, our country needs to get rid of the stigma attached to mental health services. From my personal perspective, it was hard to go and get services, due to thinking people would think I am crazy. Mental health should be looked at the same as any physical health problem. This stigma can be reduced the more people share their own experiences with mental health.
The second thing that needs to be done is hiring more mental health workers. There needs to be a national campaign encouraging college students to become therapists and social workers. There are smaller communities that do not have access to a psychiatrist or psychologist. This disparity is even more apparent in ethnic communities.
Lastly, there needs to be more funding for mental health services. Mental health services need to be affordable. For those without insurance, they cannot afford to get help. Medi-Cal needs to be able to be accessed by every individual without insurance, to pay for mental health services, that are not limited to a certain number of visits. A person should be able to get continual help until they recover.
Stefanie Daubert is a Bakersfield resident, a political writer, blogger, and podcaster and a master of social work student.