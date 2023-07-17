As you drive around town and through neighborhoods, you can see American flags flying on a few homes. This is to demonstrate patriotism, but does patriotism consist of waving a flag, reciting a pledge, or singing an anthem before a sporting event? This may make a person feel good psychologically, but in reality, it is superficial.

Just what is patriotism? It is being a law-abiding and upright citizen. It is giving the rights and freedoms to others that you hold for yourself. It is supporting the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and supporting the government when it is right, but opposing it when deemed wrong. It is seeking happiness and justice for all its people and recognizing that we should treat everyone as fellow citizens and not as competitors to be put down. It is not imposing a religious belief on others of a different religious belief or no religious belief.