As you drive around town and through neighborhoods, you can see American flags flying on a few homes. This is to demonstrate patriotism, but does patriotism consist of waving a flag, reciting a pledge, or singing an anthem before a sporting event? This may make a person feel good psychologically, but in reality, it is superficial.
Just what is patriotism? It is being a law-abiding and upright citizen. It is giving the rights and freedoms to others that you hold for yourself. It is supporting the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and supporting the government when it is right, but opposing it when deemed wrong. It is seeking happiness and justice for all its people and recognizing that we should treat everyone as fellow citizens and not as competitors to be put down. It is not imposing a religious belief on others of a different religious belief or no religious belief.
Flying the flag has been more prevalent since Trump was elected in 2016. I suspect that most of these people are Trump supporters and are trying to send a message. And what might that message be? Perhaps it’s that Trump is our savior and is going to make America great again. This implies that America was once great, but under mismanagement by the socialist leaning Democrats, everything was deteriorating under their Marxist-like agenda. This is nonsense.
However, Trump and the Republicans didn’t make America great again, and the Democrats have been stymied by Republican obstruction. The Republicans are fearful that if the Democrats succeed in making America great again, they might never get elected to office, hence their duplicitous behavior.
So today, the United States is muddling along with 600 mass shootings a year, thousands of other gun deaths, inadequate health care, massive homelessness, poverty, drug problems, crime, a deteriorating infrastructure, lousy railroads, an unfair distribution of wealth, politicians bought off by the fossil fuel and the gun industries, a general exasperation with politics, and religious fascists trying to take control of the country.
Whew! What a country! This is not what our Founding Fathers had in mind.
Considering the American flag, I will proudly fly it when:
• Assault rifles and other automatic weapons are outlawed.
• Universal healthcare is instituted like other progressive countries.
• There is universal childcare for all that need it.
• Prescription drugs are inexpensive.
• Free public education is extended from 12 years to16 years.
• Homelessness is mostly eliminated.
• A decent minimum wage law has been passed.
• All workers have the right to join a union and strike.
• The government is the employer of last resort to create jobs.
• LGBTQ+ rights will be implemented.
• Voting rights will be enforced and voting made easy.
• Significant progress is made in the reduction of CO2 in the atmosphere.
• The influence of the fossil fuel and gun industries is minimized.
• Large political contributions by individuals and corporations are eliminated.
• Abortion is up to the woman and not controlled by religious zealots.
• Taxes on the wealthy and corporations have been increased and correspondingly decreased for the general population.
• School sponsored prayer and Bible study is outlawed in the public schools.
• Discrimination in the public sphere by people with “sincerely held religious beliefs” is outlawed.
• We welcome desperate immigrants fleeing poverty and crime.
• And finally, people realize that their happiness is affected by, and intertwined with, everyone else’s happiness, and they will be accepting and tolerant of other people’s situation and follow The Golden Rule.
• One can hope, although I’m not holding my breath.
David Keranen is a retired educator. His avocation is reading history, social science, science, politics, religion, and philosophy.