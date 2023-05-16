DavidEwert
Once again, the taxpayers of Kern County are taking it on the chin. After two huge price increases in 2021 and 2022 that covered landfill costs, Kern County’s Public Works is tossing out another price increase related to collection. You may have seen the reaction during a public comment session in the Kern River Valley that made the front page of the Californian on May 12.

The Solid Waste Collection Charge Administration Fee has gone from $2.40 per residential unit in 2020 to $12 per residential unit in 2022, a 500% increase. The justification for these increases was that there were going to be increased costs to the county and that the county would be auditing the franchise haulers. Since the increases, no audit reports or audit findings have been released or filed as should be expected, and no accounting for actual costs has been reported as required by ordinance. The Public Works Department projects that it will continue to spend approximately $1 million per year to administer hauler contracts in the unincorporated county.