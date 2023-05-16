Once again, the taxpayers of Kern County are taking it on the chin. After two huge price increases in 2021 and 2022 that covered landfill costs, Kern County’s Public Works is tossing out another price increase related to collection. You may have seen the reaction during a public comment session in the Kern River Valley that made the front page of the Californian on May 12.
The Solid Waste Collection Charge Administration Fee has gone from $2.40 per residential unit in 2020 to $12 per residential unit in 2022, a 500% increase. The justification for these increases was that there were going to be increased costs to the county and that the county would be auditing the franchise haulers. Since the increases, no audit reports or audit findings have been released or filed as should be expected, and no accounting for actual costs has been reported as required by ordinance. The Public Works Department projects that it will continue to spend approximately $1 million per year to administer hauler contracts in the unincorporated county.
In addition, in the Metro-Bakersfield collection area, single-family collection is proposed to increase over 13%, multifamily two- to four-unit service rates are proposed to increase over 23% and condominium/mobile home complexes are proposed to increase over 36%. No justification has been provided for the differences in increased rates. Apartment tenants who have no standing because they are not the property owner will not be able to dispute this increase, but it will apply to every tenant. Metro-Bakersfield residents should consider themselves lucky as the Kern River Valley is projected to see a 73% increase in collection costs.
Lastly, you might have heard, or read (in the above-mentioned Californian article) about Kern County Assistant Public Works Director for solid waste and the 1st District Supervisor both stating that the state of California is causing all of this. As a Kern County taxpayer, I am very wary of anyone with the county blaming the state as this excuse has been used often and just in the last year or so has caused a $50-plus million class action lawsuit being filed against the county.
You can look past the processes (or lack thereof) that Kern County Public Works uses to implement these increases as a lack of experience/knowledge of the law, poor processes, huge turnover in management, a county department with an agenda or just plain negligence, but there is one other factor that we as Kern County taxpayers should not look past. It turns out that by not documenting and justifying these increases, Kern County Public Works could be in violation of county ordinance and state law, and these increases are illegal.
David Ewert is a retired energy industry employee and longtime resident of Kern County.