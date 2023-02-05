Recently I wondered about the psychology of modern-day pregnant parents pondering the naming of their anticipated newborn. It seems parents these days are determined to make us guess at the gender of their children. And only making it harder with the wearing of androgynous clothing by us all; perhaps that’s as it should be. Unlike when I was growing up and little girls wore dresses and boys jeans with holes in the knees.
Sixty years ago I chose my daughter’s name, Julie (joyful, youthful, vivacious) knowing she would not only be beautiful to look at but gifted with a generous spirit and an unlimited capacity to embrace and accept all who came into her presence. I do not know how I knew this about her. I just did. . . maybe because she was already a part of my being. She was raised with these expectations and so became. Our son, Ralph, was named after his father, Ralph, and became so much like his father — outgoing with a “life of the party” personality. His friends recently reminded me that at West High if Ralph had forgotten his lunch money, he would stand outside the cafeteria and tap dance for pennies. Did these qualities also help him to become a successful businessman like his father?
My granddaughter, Allie, is expecting soon and has asked everyone to refrain from giving name suggestions. I can’t believe my daughter, Julie, would go along with this request since Allie said they are going to pick a unique name. . . umm. That only makes our imaginations run wild contemplating how creative this name is going to be. Not so bad if this child is a boy! Boys are born tough and will only get tougher with an unusual name. Have you ever heard men sitting around with their beers discussing whether or not they liked their own name? I thought not. Well, I’m here to tell you that women do.
Perhaps Allie’s mother, Julie, can go along with this request to offer no names but I know for a fact it is the duty of their friends and family alike to offer up possible names!
Have you ever in your life known a family that didn’t get into the middle of the naming? And, it is the duty of the eldest grandmother to bless and approve the name so that the church can properly sanctify the chosen name at the baptism. When the priest stops in the middle of the pouring on of holy water trickling over the baby’s head and asks of the assembled family, “Is there any who disapproves of the chosen name for this child? If so, they must now speak or forever hold their peace.” I surmise there are many tongues bitten to the point of bleeding and several curled lips at the mention of the name, heads shaking in wonder and the rolling of eyes, finding it very hard to accept this unique name.
But we must! This will be a unique baby, trying out unique things in school like the playing of the zither or loving folk dancing, maybe taking up fencing or joining the Ultimate Curling Team. Maybe to grow up to play bridge and certainly love opera!
Whatever name is chosen, this unique first great-granddaughter of mine will be called by me, like her mother before her, Sweetie Pie!
Umm . . . I wonder what the psychological state of my mother was when she chose my name.
Epilogue: Born Feb. 11, 2022, they named her Vesper (meaning evening prayers, inspired by Gregorian chants and also the name of James Bond’s girlfriend in the movie "Casino Royal" and the Vester Martini). She is adored and adorable. I am a triple blessed great gramma. My grandson, Tim, and wife, Madison, blessed our family with twin boys one month later, March 9, 2022: Brooks and Owen.
Nada Nuanez Byrum is an 87-year-old retired real estate broker who lives in Bakersfield.