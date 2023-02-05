IMG_3763.jpg

Nada (Barnes) Nuanez-Byrum

Recently I wondered about the psychology of modern-day pregnant parents pondering the naming of their anticipated newborn. It seems parents these days are determined to make us guess at the gender of their children. And only making it harder with the wearing of androgynous clothing by us all; perhaps that’s as it should be. Unlike when I was growing up and little girls wore dresses and boys jeans with holes in the knees.

Sixty years ago I chose my daughter’s name, Julie (joyful, youthful, vivacious) knowing she would not only be beautiful to look at but gifted with a generous spirit and an unlimited capacity to embrace and accept all who came into her presence. I do not know how I knew this about her. I just did. . . maybe because she was already a part of my being. She was raised with these expectations and so became. Our son, Ralph, was named after his father, Ralph, and became so much like his father — outgoing with a “life of the party” personality. His friends recently reminded me that at West High if Ralph had forgotten his lunch money, he would stand outside the cafeteria and tap dance for pennies. Did these qualities also help him to become a successful businessman like his father?