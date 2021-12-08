Tom Creswell.jpg

Tom Creswell is process engineer at San Joaquin Refining.

Recently, my 9-year-old granddaughter asked me: "What useful products do you make at your refinery?" Good question. We make a few dozen different products — see the San Joaquin Refining website. The bulk of these are specialty products, not fuels. Many are sold to companies that turn them into other products.

But so far, this is small potatoes. Americans consume petroleum products at a rate of 3.5 gallons of oil and 250 cubic feet of natural gas per day, per person! This consumption is not just for fuel. Some products which are derived from oil and natural gas are listed below. Now then, voters of America, are you SURE you want to curtail production of fossil fuels? (P.S. to students - This might be a starting point for a science project.)

Adhesive, ammonia, anesthetics, antifreeze, antihistamines

Antiseptics, artificial limbs, artificial turf, aspirin, awnings

Balloons, ballpoint pens, bandages, basketballs, beach umbrellas

Bearing grease, bicycle tires, boats, cameras, candles

Car battery cases, car enamel, car sound insulation, carpeting, cassettes

Caulking, CD player, CDs, clothes, clothesline

Cold cream, combs, cortisone, Crayons, credit cards

Curtains, dashboards, denture adhesive, dentures, deodorant

Detergents, dice, dishes, dishwasher, dish-washing liquid

Disposable diapers, dolls, doors, dresses, drinking cups

Dyes, electric blankets, electrician's tape, enamel, epoxy

Eyeglasses, false teeth, fan belts, faucet washers,

Fertilizers, fishing boots, fishing lures, fishing rods, floor wax

Folding doors, food preservatives, football cleats, football helmets, footballs

Garden hose, glycerin, golf bags, golf balls, guitar strings

Hair coloring, hair curlers, hand lotion, hearing aids, heart valves

House paint, ice buckets, ice chests, ice cube trays, ink

Insect repellent, insecticides, life jackets, linings, linoleum

Lipstick, loudspeakers, LP records, luggage, milk jugs

Model cars, model cars glue, mops, motor oil, motorcycle helmet

Movie film, nail polish, nylon rope, oil filters, paint

Paint brushes, paint rollers, pajamas, panty hose, parachutes

Percolators, perfume, permanent press clothes, petroleum jelly, pillows

Plastic wood, plywood, purses, putty,

Refrigerant, refrigerator linings, refrigerators, roller skates, roller-skate wheels

Roofing asphalt, roofing shingles, rubber cement, rubbing alcohol, safety glass

Safety glasses, salad bowls, shag rugs, shampoo, shaving cream

Shoe polish, shoes, shower curtains, shower doors, skis

Slacks, soap, soap dishes, soft contact lenses, solvents

Speakers, sports car bodies, sunglasses, surf boards, sweaters

Synthetic rubber, telephones, tennis rackets, tents, tires

Toilet seats, tool boxes, tool racks, toothbrushes, toothpaste

Toys, transparent tape, trash bags, TV, TV cabinets

Umbrellas, unbreakable dishes, upholstery, vaporizers, VCR tapes

Vitamin capsules, wading pools, water pipes, wheels, wire insulation, yarn.

