Recently, my 9-year-old granddaughter asked me: "What useful products do you make at your refinery?" Good question. We make a few dozen different products — see the San Joaquin Refining website. The bulk of these are specialty products, not fuels. Many are sold to companies that turn them into other products.
But so far, this is small potatoes. Americans consume petroleum products at a rate of 3.5 gallons of oil and 250 cubic feet of natural gas per day, per person! This consumption is not just for fuel. Some products which are derived from oil and natural gas are listed below. Now then, voters of America, are you SURE you want to curtail production of fossil fuels? (P.S. to students - This might be a starting point for a science project.)
Adhesive, ammonia, anesthetics, antifreeze, antihistamines
Antiseptics, artificial limbs, artificial turf, aspirin, awnings
Balloons, ballpoint pens, bandages, basketballs, beach umbrellas
Bearing grease, bicycle tires, boats, cameras, candles
Car battery cases, car enamel, car sound insulation, carpeting, cassettes
Caulking, CD player, CDs, clothes, clothesline
Cold cream, combs, cortisone, Crayons, credit cards
Curtains, dashboards, denture adhesive, dentures, deodorant
Detergents, dice, dishes, dishwasher, dish-washing liquid
Disposable diapers, dolls, doors, dresses, drinking cups
Dyes, electric blankets, electrician's tape, enamel, epoxy
Eyeglasses, false teeth, fan belts, faucet washers,
Fertilizers, fishing boots, fishing lures, fishing rods, floor wax
Folding doors, food preservatives, football cleats, football helmets, footballs
Garden hose, glycerin, golf bags, golf balls, guitar strings
Hair coloring, hair curlers, hand lotion, hearing aids, heart valves
House paint, ice buckets, ice chests, ice cube trays, ink
Insect repellent, insecticides, life jackets, linings, linoleum
Lipstick, loudspeakers, LP records, luggage, milk jugs
Model cars, model cars glue, mops, motor oil, motorcycle helmet
Movie film, nail polish, nylon rope, oil filters, paint
Paint brushes, paint rollers, pajamas, panty hose, parachutes
Percolators, perfume, permanent press clothes, petroleum jelly, pillows
Plastic wood, plywood, purses, putty,
Refrigerant, refrigerator linings, refrigerators, roller skates, roller-skate wheels
Roofing asphalt, roofing shingles, rubber cement, rubbing alcohol, safety glass
Safety glasses, salad bowls, shag rugs, shampoo, shaving cream
Shoe polish, shoes, shower curtains, shower doors, skis
Slacks, soap, soap dishes, soft contact lenses, solvents
Speakers, sports car bodies, sunglasses, surf boards, sweaters
Synthetic rubber, telephones, tennis rackets, tents, tires
Toilet seats, tool boxes, tool racks, toothbrushes, toothpaste
Toys, transparent tape, trash bags, TV, TV cabinets
Umbrellas, unbreakable dishes, upholstery, vaporizers, VCR tapes
Vitamin capsules, wading pools, water pipes, wheels, wire insulation, yarn.
Tom Creswell is process engineer at San Joaquin Refining.