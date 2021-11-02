The last 100 years have seen a literal "explosion" of scientific and technical knowledge and achievements. The timeline graph would resemble a hockey stick. In the early 1900s medicine was rather primitive in comparison to what we have today. Automobiles, airplanes, telephones, electrification, photography and radios were just in their beginning phase. Milk and ice were delivered to your doorstep by a person using a horse-drawn wagon.
People back then would have little idea of what we have today and would be amazed: dish washers, clothes washers and dryers, refrigerators, microwave ovens, computers, satellites, GPS devices, cell phones with dozens of functions, flat-screen television sets, 2D and 3D printers, digital cameras, airplane travel, moon landings, high-speed railroads, complex highway systems, more advances in agriculture, etc.
In addition, vaccines have prevented and in some cases essentially eliminated many diseases. X-rays, CAT scans, MRI scans, ultrasound and mammograms have greatly aided in clinical diagnosis of health problems.
Some surgeries today are assisted by computers. Many drugs have been developed to alleviate the pain of diseases and to help the body to cure itself. Unfortunately, there has been the dark side of hunger, poverty, migration, drug lords and regional and global warfare.
But what will the world be like 100 years from now? Will we have an extended hockey stick timeline, or will the graph start to resemble an elongated "S" shape as if approaching some asymptotic limit? It is as difficult for us to predict the future as it was for the people in the early 20th century.
In 100 years we might have the following: dozens or hundreds of diseases cured, a lifespan almost doubled, useful DNA manipulation, a stable world population, all vehicles operating on electricity, magnetic levitation trains, drones that carry people, nuclear fusion finally accomplished, hologram television sets, and other things that a person might imagine.
It would be nice if we finally had world peace, the elimination of all nuclear and biological weapons, the restriction of the possession of military-style weapons, a more equitable distribution of wealth, the elimination of poverty and homelessness, and the adoption of the values of Humanism.
A person could be a humanist without realizing it. For example, does the person believe in the common moral decencies of honesty, altruism, integrity, truthfulness and responsibility? Does the person try to transcend divisive parochial loyalties based on race, religion, gender, nationality, creed, class, sexual orientation, or ethnicity, and strive to work for the good of all humanity? If so, the person is probably a humanist.
Here are some other tenets that humanists hold: they believe in an open and pluralistic society and in democracy which is the best guarantee of protecting human rights; they are concerned with securing justice and fairness in society and with eliminating discrimination and intolerance; they want to protect the earth, to preserve it for future generations, and to avoid inflicting needless suffering on other species; they believe in the cultivation of moral excellence and are skeptical of untested claims to knowledge; they believe in learning in the place of dogma, truth instead of ignorance, joy rather than guilt, tolerance in the place of fear, love instead of hatred, compassion over selfishness, inclusiveness over exclusiveness, reason rather than blind faith, and the separation of church and state. They reject any economic system that enables greed and exploits workers leading to an unjust society.
Humanism embraces human reason, ethics and methodological naturalism. Methodological naturalists believe the scientific method to be the best way to determine a realistic view of the world.
As Joseph Campbell writes in "The Masks of God": "Not the Neolithic peasant looking skyward from his hoe, not the old Sumerian priesthood watching planetary courses from the galleries of ziggurats, not a modern clergyman quoting from a revised version of their book, but our own incredibly wonderful scientists today are the ones to teach us how to see: and if wonder and humility are the best vehicles to bear the soul to its hearth, I should think that a quiet Sunday morning spent at home in controlled meditation on a picture book of the galaxies might be an auspicious start for that voyage."
David Keranen is a retired educator and an Army veteran. He formerly worked as a draftsman in the auto industry.