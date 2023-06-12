64767968c61f8.bio_image-jpg.jpg

Ian Journey is a mechanical engineer and passionate BMX racer, investing time and resources into shared biking adventures with his family.

As our county's chief administrative officer, Ryan Alsop, prepares to depart for Napa Valley, it's a fitting time to reflect on the vital role this position plays in our community. The CAO is the backbone of our county government, responsible for implementing policies, managing resources and leading public services. His departure underscores the importance of finding a successor who can effectively address the unique challenges Kern County faces.

The CAO's role is not for the faint-hearted. It requires a strong leader who can navigate the complexities of public administration, embodying qualities such as integrity, accountability and adaptability. Effective communication, both within the organization and with the public, is also crucial. Our next CAO must be a strategic thinker, capable of making tough decisions and leading our county toward a prosperous future.

Recommended for you