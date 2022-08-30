In her essay about the afterlife last Saturday, Valerie Schultz wrote, “There's a huge portion of mystery embedded in any faith, and we have to be willing to reconcile ourselves to not knowing the unknowable. I believe that all the loved ones I have lost are with God, but the belief satisfies my brain before my heart is soothed.” She arrives at her belief through Catholic teaching, as I once unquestioningly did.
Is there a better way? When my faith imploded following my return from Vietnam, I began a search for some way to recover it. It had done me great service flying in helicopters during the Tet Offensive; parting with it was not easy. I enrolled in a theology program at Fordham University.
Somewhere along the way I came across research into altered states of consciousness that hinted at realities beyond the physical. Then a few books on psychical research, well outside the curriculum, came my way. In 1976, four years into my job at CSUB as a religious studies professor, Raymond Moody’s breakthrough research into the near-death experience hit me like a bombshell of good news: Not only did it persuade me that we probably survived death; its description of a transcendental “Being of Light” pointed to a spiritual reality of breathtaking beauty and power. Here was the evidence I had been looking for but missed in my theological training.
Thus began my serious research into further evidence. I was amazed at how much of it there was and that Christian theologians had utterly missed — or dismissed as soon as they got a whiff of it.
It is this evidence that Valerie has either not heard of or chosen to ignore. The best of it comes from spiritual beings speaking in ways that require the investigator to think outside the box — through deathbed visions, strange messages delivered through technology, near-death experiences from all over the world, and mediums. And all this, most Christians are told, is suspect and should be avoided.
What a great loss for them! In the last dozen or so years an explosion of evidence of an afterlife is ignored on one side by materialists who deny the existence of spiritual reality and on the other by Christians who fear that God will condemn them for their curiosity.
In the last book of the New Testament, Revelation, John of Patmos (not to be confused with the Apostle John) describes what came to him in a dream — the picture of a Christian afterlife where those who accepted Jesus as “the lamb” who had died for their sins would live for eternity. For those who find solace in it I have nothing to recommend. But for those who don’t, let me say this.
For me and countless others acquainted with the modern picture of the world to come, evidence-based sources that go beyond scripture are far more plausible, edifying and attractive. Hundreds of books, many of them communicated by Christians through their mediums — they have no other way to guide us — are available. Valerie speaks of “reconcil(ing) ourselves to not knowing the unknowable.” Of course, there is much that is unknowable. But there is more that is knowable than she imagines.
Acquainting herself with these newer revelations, which are as far beyond John’s Revelation as modern science is beyond the pre-scientific thinking of his day, she might find her convictions deepened. She writes of her beloved deceased father, “I like to think of him seeing his great-grandchildren grow and thrive.” Instead of hoping that this might be so, she might discover that it is very likely so. Along with much else that she would wish.
Christians are constantly being warned by their leaders to avoid this good news. They say that mediums come from the devil. This is unscriptural: St. John tells us, “Test the spirits to see if they are from God” (1 John 4:1). Test, not reject: Every Christian has this right. He or she might begin with Testimony of Light, reaching us from a woman who spent 25 years as a respected Anglican nun. She begins communicating a month after her death in 1965. She is one of four Christians, including a Catholic priest, anthologized in my book "The Afterlife Unveiled."
One of the many good side effects of this literature is that it discourages exclusivism, especially the condemnation to hell of Christians by Muslims and Muslims by Christians. Such beliefs make of God a tyrant of unthinkable cruelty and failure to grasp the human situation. Experience in the Afterworld will generate, as a matter of course, a more enlightened set of beliefs that will better reflect the way things really are.
Stafford Betty is professor emeritus of religious studies at CSUB and author of many books and essays on the afterlife.