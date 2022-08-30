Stafford March 2022.JPG

Stafford Betty is professor emeritus of religious studies at CSUB and author of many books and essays on the afterlife.

In her essay about the afterlife last Saturday, Valerie Schultz wrote, “There's a huge portion of mystery embedded in any faith, and we have to be willing to reconcile ourselves to not knowing the unknowable. I believe that all the loved ones I have lost are with God, but the belief satisfies my brain before my heart is soothed.” She arrives at her belief through Catholic teaching, as I once unquestioningly did.

Is there a better way? When my faith imploded following my return from Vietnam, I began a search for some way to recover it. It had done me great service flying in helicopters during the Tet Offensive; parting with it was not easy. I enrolled in a theology program at Fordham University.