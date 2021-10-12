Recently, I was awakened at 3 a.m. by a “voice” repeating and repeating a phrase from a book I had read many years earlier – John Steinbeck’s "East of Eden." The phrase was the novel’s final sentence: Timshel – thou mayest.
I hadn’t thought about this phrase in years — yet, there it was, in English and Hebrew! I felt compelled to see where this long-ago expression from Steinbeck (and Genesis 4:7) would take us today.
Quoting Steinbeck, “Timshel means doing what is right is an individual responsibility — it is up to you.” He added, “This little story from the Bible turns out to be one of the most profound in the world. I always felt it was but now I know it is.”
Steinbeck is correct. This is enormously profound. Most biblical versions say doing what is right (moral) may or may not be acceptable to others, yet you must do what is right nonetheless. Should you choose to do something immoral or evil, there will be consequences.
So, how is this applied to our world today?
Even though I served as a U.S. Navy Line Officer aboard large ships — including flagship for all cruisers and destroyers in the Pacific Fleet in the mid-1950s — I acquired little understanding of military strategic and tactical planning.
Since my release from active duty, I’ve been heavily involved in strategic planning in the private sector. The fundamental principles and framework are the same as in the military although plan content understandably is very different.
I see these same principles in God’s plan for us. As is critical for any competent leader, God does not micro-manage. He creates (extraordinary) systems — each with multiple (amazing) processes. As each is created — whether it’s weather systems, growing crops or, yes, you and me —– he permits “thou mayest” to prevail. He rarely intervenes.
For individuals, It’s called “free will!”
The same is true for leaders. None should micro-manage. The single exception, of course, is God’s miraculous “divine intervention,” which is well “above our paygrade.”
In the popular practice of Lean, Six Sigma quality management, a system or process is never expected to be performed with “zero defects.” The goal is tough enough as is — no more than 3.4 defects per million opportunities! Obviously, this is not always achieved.
The point is: None of us is perfect. Only God is.
Therefore, none of our government’s systems and processes is expected to be perfect in every performance. Yet, there must be an effective plan with competent execution of its processes with minimal, if any, defects. Moreover, the plan must be good — that is, moral.
Many are saying our commander-in-chief either had no plan or a very bad plan for our Afghanistan evacuation. It’s construed as immoral because Americans were not evacuated first. Many were left behind. Thirteen American military lost their lives in the process. All such adverse outcomes could (and should) have been avoided.
The same is true for the administration’s “open borders” policy — plus numerous executive orders of questionable constitutionality in the COVID-19 pandemic and other federal issues.
If our current administration doesn’t meet this moral performance standard, should punishment follow? Many say “yes” — whether it’s removal of the president, vice president, plus culpable military and civilian officials.
Timing is critical. Removal of the president and vice president should occur only after the 2022 elections when the House is expected to have a Republican majority and, therefore, a new speaker — presumably Kevin McCarthy. He constitutionally would at the very least become a “caretaker” president — hopefully more — until the 2024 elections.
Simultaneously, Trump’s recent cabinet should be “resurrected” (except for Trump himself) to restore our nation’s highly effective leadership based on Constitutional principles — especially the 10th Amendment and its clear constraints on federal powers.
As Ben Franklin admonished us long ago: ”We have Republic, if we can keep it!” We continue to face Franklin’s challenge today.
Timshel!
John Pryor served in the U.S. Navy as a personnel and legal officer — having attended Naval Justice School at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I. — before returning to Bakersfield where he co-founded two insurance firms and three nonprofit organizations. Currently, he is a local management consultant helping others become organization founders and co-founders.