As I sat lost in thought on a Sunday morning after reading the Robert Price article on the need for Kern County to conform to the lunacy of our governor’s desire to curb ag and oil production and fall in line with other more liberal counties, my mind just started wandering as to the conformities that Kern has already been forced into.
1) Homeless. I personally have spoken to a number of homeless in our area and discovered that, for the most part, they are from other states. By hook or crook, they come because California pays homeless “on average” $47,000 per year! That is more than No. 2 Texas and No. 3 New York combined! It is a paid invitation to become a California voter once residency is acquired. Don’t bother looking for a confirmation online, the information was “taken down” about a month ago. FACT!
2) Forest fires. Well, we didn’t save very many “spotted owls” and our “old growth” forests took a beating! We lost in excess of 2.5 million acres this fire season. Who is ultimately at fault? The environmental lobby and the weak-minded political class! FACT!
3) Road work on our freeways takes way too long! That costs California taxpayers billions annually. The old cliché, “Get the contract, then tell them what it is going to cost” is the road construction industry's motto where freeway construction is concerned. For example, in 1971 the San Fernando earthquake destroyed overpasses and caused great destruction of the freeway system in that region, not to mention a lot of unfortunate loss of life. But here we are, 50 years later and on approximately 10 miles on Interstate 5 are still being worked on! And what about the Bakersfield “TRIP project?" We were told it would be done in 18 months. Well, that was June of 2018. Here we are three years later and only 10 of the 16 TRIP projects are complete. We still don’t know what the true costs are. FACT!
4) The last reservoir/dam project was completed in 1968 (Oroville Dam). The California population has doubled since then! 19,953,134 in 1968 to 39,250,017 in 2020! While ag ground has decreased at a rate of approximately 100,000 acres annually, our population has doubled! We are maxed out on water holding capacity and are in dire need of more water! The cause: Again, the environmental lobby and a weak-minded political class. FACT!
5) Where are the delta smelt? You know, that little fish that made Sacramento say south San Joaquin Valley ag and municipalities are the reason for not permitting water from the Delta to be used by southern Valley counties like Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties. More than 78 percent of all of the water coming from the northern mountains in California goes into the Delta, then in the San Francisco Bay. The smelt are no longer in the delta! Why? Sacramento, Lodi, Tracy, Oakland, etc. etc etc. Dump their “treated sewage, effluent into the delta at the rate of millions of gallons per day (which is against federal law, but they have “federal permission”) and the ammonia given off by human urine has killed all of the smelt! In fact, in the Sacramento river, annually, Chinook Salmon are killed by the same sewage effluent. FACT.
6) Academically, California is 41st as compared to the other states in America! But sex education is being considered even in kindergarten! How can this be? FACT.
7) Why are mentally challenged people living on the street? Sure, I know that “Nurse Ratchet” in “One Flew Over the Coo-Coo’s Nest (1974)” was hated by everyone and ultimately led to the state and federal laws, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act signed into law in the 1980s. What is troubling is that the laws all give the mentally disabled the power of personal choice (which should have never happened). The ADA is one of the most important laws ever enacted but the civil rights given to the mentally disabled gave them the capacity of choice, so all of them simply walked out of the mental institutions and chose to live on the streets, not take their medication and refuse care. Thus, these unfortunate souls are all over, walking the streets, filthy, hungry, not taking medication, and many are violent! This is the most inhumane American/Californian bureaucratic decision ever made. FACT.
8) Lack of support of our police is completely ridiculous. Unless this trend reverses, all of California will turn into Chicago, St Louis, Baltimore, Portland and Seattle. FACT.
9) Why is the high-speed rail still being built? It is insanely over budget and can never be finished and won’t be. The high-speed rail is the biggest money grab in the history of California! It is totally corrupt and must be stopped NOW! FACT!
10) I am a white male. I am the bottom rung on the social ladder! Even though my relatives fought in the Revolutionary War to end the unjust stranglehold on the original 13 colonies and my relatives fought on the Union side of the Civil War, I am completely baffled as to why I personally have to be WOKE when I have been like this all of my life. The sensitivity to these areas of concern is completely unnecessary because I don’t care what people do in the privacy of their own homes. It is none of my business. I like Morgan Freeman’s position on race! “Just stop talking about it.”
What in God’s name has happened to the California that I was born and raised in?
Ed Davis was born and raised in Bakersfield and attended local schools. He is a professional agronomist, water science specialist, APCA, CCA and has been a business owner since 1981.