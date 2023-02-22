As we approach the annual Valley Fever Walk this Saturday, we want to take time to look back and recognize the progress we have made against this disease. Our collaboration with local, state and federal government agencies has allowed us to bring light to a disease that affects so many in our community.
Valley fever (Coccidioidomycosis or Cocci) is caused by breathing in the spores of a fungus that lives in the soil of California’s Central Valley and much of the American Southwest. Kern County reported 2,377 cases of Valley fever in 2022, which made up 32 percent of all cases reported statewide. The increased number of cases continues to impact many families, friends and neighbors in our community. Fortunately, Kern County has dedicated Valley fever experts and public officials who prioritize efforts to combat this disease.
Locally, Kern Medical is home to the Valley Fever Institute, the Central Valley’s only clinic specifically dedicated to expertly diagnosing and treating this disease. Each year, the Valley Fever Institute has more than 2,500 patient visits and provides more than 1,550 treatments. Currently, the institute participates in three multicenter research studies and six single-site studies that focus on improving patient care.
Our local legislators provide tremendous support for Valley fever research and treatment. For example, Assemblyman Vince Fong makes a resolution each year declaring August as Valley Fever Awareness Month to bring awareness to this disease’s severity. Our state legislators’ efforts have included many other significant contributions including Assembly Bill 1787 (Fong and Rudy Salas, Chaptered, 2018) requiring the California Department of Public Health collect annual data about Valley fever, which provides a clearer picture of the terrible impacts from this disease.
State and federal funding has significantly enhanced research, training and education. California awarded Kern Medical $3 million for Valley fever outreach and research in 2018, and an additional $3 million to the University of California Office of the President to stimulate statewide research. California further allocated $2 million to CDPH for targeted awareness campaigns statewide. This funding is the largest allocation of state resources to date dedicated to helping fight Valley fever.
At the federal level, Rep. Kevin McCarthy has spearheaded the fight against Valley fever. In 2013, McCarthy organized the first-ever Valley Fever Symposium, which brought to Bakersfield the directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health to hear about the significant impacts this disease has from patients, doctors and families.
Since that first symposium, McCarthy has helped secure more than $75 million for the NIH’s Valley fever research supporting the development of improved diagnostics, treatments and the search for a vaccine. These federal dollars support Valley fever efforts right here in Kern County through research taking place at Kern Medical’s Valley Fever Institute. McCarthy has also secured federal CDC monies to support Valley fever awareness, including the Valley fever scientific conference “Cocci-Con” hosted in Bakersfield last year.
Congressman McCarthy further established the bipartisan Congressional Valley Fever Task Force with Arizona Rep. David Schweikert and has pushed legislative policies encouraging antifungal development, including efforts supporting development of a vaccine.
Just last year, two provisions from McCarthy’s bipartisan FORWARD Act became law that requires the Food and Drug Administration to hold a public workshop and issue a “guidance for industry document” to bring together patients, doctors and researchers and also provide for qualified infectious disease product incentives to antifungal biologics, which will expedite development of a Valley fever vaccine and other treatments. The Senate version of the FORWARD Act was cosponsored by Sen. Dianne Feinstein and continued the tradition of bipartisan efforts to address Valley fever. These initiatives have also gained the support of Rep. David Valadao, Rep. Mike Levin and many others at the federal level.
We’re making significant progress in our fight against Valley fever, but there is still more work to be done. I am confident that the support we have from our local, state and federal leaders will propel our efforts as we continue our progress to find a vaccine and a cure for this disease.
Royce H. Johnson, M.D., FACP, FIDSA is the medical director of the Valley Fever Institute, chief of Infectious Disease at Kern Medical and a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Dr. Johnson is a nationally recognized expert on Valley fever and has been awarded “The Best Doctors in America” on eight separate occasions.