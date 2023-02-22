image001 (2).jpg

Royce H. Johnson, M.D., FACP, FIDSA is the medical director of the Valley Fever Institute, chief of Infectious Disease at Kern Medical and a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Dr. Johnson is a nationally recognized expert on Valley Fever and has been awarded “The Best Doctors in America” on eight separate occasions.

As we approach the annual Valley Fever Walk this Saturday, we want to take time to look back and recognize the progress we have made against this disease. Our collaboration with local, state and federal government agencies has allowed us to bring light to a disease that affects so many in our community.

Valley fever (Coccidioidomycosis or Cocci) is caused by breathing in the spores of a fungus that lives in the soil of California’s Central Valley and much of the American Southwest. Kern County reported 2,377 cases of Valley fever in 2022, which made up 32 percent of all cases reported statewide. The increased number of cases continues to impact many families, friends and neighbors in our community. Fortunately, Kern County has dedicated Valley fever experts and public officials who prioritize efforts to combat this disease.