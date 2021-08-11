“Oh that men (humans) would praise the Lord for his goodness,and for his wonderful works to the children of men!” Psalm 107:31.
Today we are being surrounded by calamities, both real and imagined. Drought, fire, pestilence, civil unrest, homelessness, and crime just to name a few. Forces are trying to tear us apart as a society and it is working. It is working because we have forgotten the glue that once held us together. We once had a common culture based on respect for God and a common understanding of Judeo-Christian ethics.
Today many scoff at this, try to tear it down and claim it is the source of our problem, not the solution. Throughout our history where there has been great injustice, change has come through those who fear God. American independence, abolishing slavery, the civil rights movement all came from this. But today we find ourselves having steadily departed from God, and the result is our destruction. The farther away we get, the more things come apart.
In the past our reaction to a drought would be to come together and corporately pray for God’s mercy in sending rain. This cry would even include public officials. And God would answer and break the drought. Only a few years ago we did this in Bakersfield and God answered. Today we are blaming it all on global warming and not bothering to pray. A medical pandemic hits and the solution from government is to forbid large gatherings at church and forbid any gatherings from praying aloud or singing praises to God.
The departure from God is breeding confusion of all sorts; about race, religion, gender, science, even government and the nature of liberty itself. It is Babel, and the divisions are coming quickly. Racism isn’t disappearing, it is just shifting to a different race. Religion is being squelched by secular government seeking to make humankind, and specifically their rule of it, into god, rather than the God who is. In the name of civil rights, gender is being split into numerous unscientific divisions to please whatever we imagine ourselves to be. And the liberty of anyone who believes different be hanged. These are mere symptoms of the real trouble, our departure from God.
Tim Stormont is a local architect and lifelong east Bakersfield resident.