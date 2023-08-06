In the Letters to the Editor section of this publication, dated July 11, Ralph Robles submitted 18 questions regarding the operations of the Kern County Elections Office. In that letter, Robles said he had never received a response from the Board of Supervisors after initially submitting the questions to the county.
Robles is mistaken; I personally responded to each of his questions by email on May 17. Because this has been raised in a newspaper of general circulation, and due to the heightened concerns around elections security in recent years, I would like to take this opportunity to address several of his questions here for the benefit of your readers.
Question: How many ballots were sent to invalid addresses?
Response: None. When someone registers to vote, his or her address is verified in the Election Management System to ensure the address is “precinctable,” which means the address is confirmed to be legitimate prior to mailing a ballot.
An "invalid address" is an address that is not precinctable, which means the address does not exist in our Election Information Management System. If an address is determined to be invalid, staff reach out to the voter and research against assessor records to determine if the address does in fact exist, but just has not been updated in our system yet, or if there was an error such as a transposition of numbers or letters on the voter registration. Once staff confirm the address, it is updated appropriately in EIMS. The registration is kept in a pending status until such time it is determined whether the address submitted is valid. At no time is a ballot sent to an address that does not exist.
An undeliverable ballot is a ballot that has been mailed out to a valid address, but those living at the address return it to the post office as the voter is no longer at that address or there is a forwarding address attached to that person and ballots and election mail cannot be forwarded. There are different reasons why this could occur; however, the primary reason a ballot is undeliverable is that a voter moves without updating their voter registration.
Question: How many ballots were harvested?
Response: We do not have the ability to answer that question. California law allows its voters to designate someone else to take their ballot to the polls for them. Our office has no way to track ballot harvesting, nor do we have a reason to since it is permissible under state law.
Question: How many dead people voted in this latest election?
Response: No dead people voted in the last election.
Voter rolls are constantly being updated to remove deceased persons. The state sends files on a weekly basis and the county sends files on a monthly basis. We also receive notices from family members or friends, but on a much less frequent basis. The majority of these last types of notifications typically occur during an election and accompany a returned ballot.
Question: How many times was the ballot count halted?
Response: Ballot counting was never halted during the 2020 election.
I thank Robles for his civic engagement and the opportunity to address community concerns in this forum. As your elected Kern County auditor-controller-county clerk, I am committed to the citizens of Kern County to uphold the Constitution, increase transparency into the election process, increase efficiency, and increase voter confidence in the election process.
Aimee Espinoza is the Kern County auditor-controller-county clerk.