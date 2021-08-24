He was born in a one-room house with no running water or indoor plumbing. The same stove was used for cooking and heating the home. He helped make the bricks his father used to build their next home. His parents left school after the eighth grade. Yet his mother always encouraged him to pursue an education. He ended up finishing college with an engineering degree. That allowed him to be fully employed in the engineering field until he retired.
This is just one story of a first-generation student who was successful in reaching their dreams. There are many more students just beginning their education. I don’t want them to lose their dreams due to the pandemic.
Last week I was downtown eating at an outside restaurant patio. One of my pre-pandemic Bakersfield College chemistry students stumbled across me. With a huge smile, she informed me of her BC chemistry peer group: “We all went our separate ways; Fresno State, UC-Santa Barbara, and San Diego. But we talk about Dr. Deb all of the time!” Then her smile expanded more. “Do you remember the time you gave me a goose egg so I could take it home to try because I had never eaten one?” Then it hit me. I have to teach face-to-face this fall.
No matter how proficient I become teaching online, it will never be enough. There are little nuances in relationships that can only occur when people meet face-to-face. And how does one replace the experience of performing chemical reactions in the lab? The obvious argument for students to be in the chemistry lab is so they will develop dexterity and learn to use the equipment properly.
But, for me, the reason is much more universal. In the first lab students are frozen. They do not know what to do, and many are scared to do anything. They sit and look at me. I must explain everything in exhausting detail. Even when lab begins, they need constant guidance.
By the end of the semester, my nagging has sufficed. Students have developed the habit to prepare for lab before they arrive. They enter the lab, strutting with confidence, and begin without any direction from me. This is the result my students need to be able to transfer and be successful. And that goal demands we meet in person.
Our community has many first-generation students with dreams of becoming engineers, biologists, physicians, physical therapists, science teachers, professors, pharmacist, researchers, etc. In the science field we need them on campus so we can guide them and instill confidence. I have a newfound excitement to be on campus this fall. I thank the community for trusting me with their children and I look forward to seeing students on campus.
Deborah Rosenthal is a chemistry professor at Bakersfield College.