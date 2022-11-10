JudyGoad.jpg

Judy Goad is executive director of Right to Life of Kern County. She can be reached at righttolife@rtlkc.org.

Tragically, California residents this week voted to enshrine abortion in our state Constitution, even though we already have some of the most extreme abortion laws in the country. With the passing of Proposition 1, abortions in California will now be performed with no consideration for the viability of the unborn child and may be performed up to the date of delivery, no questions asked.

Those of us who value all human life are deeply saddened that voters chose to add this unnecessary and extreme amendment to California’s Constitution. Because of Proposition 1, more unborn lives in California will be lost, and countless women who choose in moments clouded by fear and panic to abort their babies will suffer lifelong regret and the repercussions often associated with it.