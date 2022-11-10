Tragically, California residents this week voted to enshrine abortion in our state Constitution, even though we already have some of the most extreme abortion laws in the country. With the passing of Proposition 1, abortions in California will now be performed with no consideration for the viability of the unborn child and may be performed up to the date of delivery, no questions asked.
Those of us who value all human life are deeply saddened that voters chose to add this unnecessary and extreme amendment to California’s Constitution. Because of Proposition 1, more unborn lives in California will be lost, and countless women who choose in moments clouded by fear and panic to abort their babies will suffer lifelong regret and the repercussions often associated with it.
If Proposition 1 had been defeated, nothing in our current laws would have changed. Proposition 1 is not about having the right to reproductive freedom and contraceptives; abortion in California is already legal and accessible, and contraceptives are readily available. This new amendment opened the time frame in which a child’s life may be taken. Now, per voters’ wishes, it’s legal to take the life of an innocent child right up to the day of delivery.
California’s abortion extremists may now boast that, in terms of abortion, we stand shoulder to shoulder with countries like Vietnam and China.
What the passing of Proposition 1 did was take away the rights of our most vulnerable citizens, the preborn child. The 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution promises, in part, that states may not “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property.” Yet, depriving a preborn child of life is precisely what abortion does. Justice Hugo Black later wrote: “The history of the [Fourteenth] Amendment proves that the people were told that its purpose was to protect weak and helpless human beings.” Sadly, most California voters either forgot that message or chose to ignore it.
Though this is a defeat for pro-life supporters, it is not the end of the conversation. We will continue to speak out for life. We will continue to fight against unnecessary and extreme laws and be the voice for those who have no voice.
We will remind women facing an unplanned pregnancy that they are not alone, and that pro-life organizations and pregnancy centers are here to help them. We will continue to remind our communities that human life, in all its stages, is valuable and deserving of a chance.
Through education and advocacy, we will continue to stand and speak loudly for life.
Judy Goad is the executive director of Right to Life of Kern County and a passionate supporter of life.