As I drive down the road, no other vehicle elicits an emotional reaction in me like the yellow school bus. We haven’t seen a lot of those in the past year, but they’re coming back and with them comes a sense of optimism.
Often, when I see a school bus, I think of the students on board and the hope for their future. Do they realize this time is just a small tick in their lives? I wonder how many boys or girls got on the bus with positive anticipation of the day, or with dread about having to sit next to the school bully because it is the only seat left. In the morning I know the bus smells normal and that it won’t smell the same in the afternoon when it is full of sweaty kids. That makes me laugh.
I wonder how many students love to ride the bus, how many hate it, and how many don’t even think about it. I wonder if any student had to run down the street because he or she was late and hoped the bus driver would wait. I remember running for the bus hoping Joe would see me, and hoping he wouldn’t at the same time. The thought of my mom being angry and having to drive me to school was as bad as having the bus wait while I ran to jump aboard to face the hazing of the other students for being late. Oh, the memories of the school bus.
I remember pressing my cheek against the window to feel the odd vibration in my head as the bus traveled the road. I remember the open windows and the driver telling students over the intercom to get their hands back in the bus. I remember my feet not touching the floor, just dangling off the seat because I was in kindergarten (and a few grades beyond that).
I remember when you could get off the bus at a friend’s stop, “just because.” And I remember getting in a fist fight with my sister at the bus stop (wearing our winter coats). I remember Merle Nicks and Joe Carol, our drivers. They were patient, but firm, calm, and sometimes funny. Both of them had to wait for me on more than one occasion while I ran down the street, and they never seemed to mind.
If you’ve ever had the experience to speak with a group of school bus drivers you know how dedicated and passionate they are about doing their job well. They get up before the crack of dawn to haul our most precious cargo; they are a special breed. I hope all school bus drivers know that what they do matters and that it makes a difference in kids’ lives. When we grow up we still remember you.
As we emerge from our COVID shells and school resumes in person, we will be blessed with a road full of yellow school buses. They will be filled with students headed off to start their day or filled with athletes off to a battle, or they will be parked by the dozen awaiting the return of their gladiators competing in the track meet. A world of promise and potential rides on those buses. On April 27, in honor of School Bus Driver Day, to all those road warriors, thanks for all you do!
Catherine Jones is retired from Self-Insured Schools of California and now teaches occupational safety and risk management at Bakersfield College.