A funny thing happened on my way to my doctoral degree. I wanted to do some research on the idea of human excellence before books in the very early eighties came out about excellence in the fields of industrial, organizational and managerial leadership. In my literature review (dissertation Chapter Two) I had to read extensively in the domains of philosophy, psychology and religion.
I thought I’d be hit with crazy inconsistencies of opinion on what constitutes human excellence and have a crazy hard time making sense of it all. Instead, I found a surprising and striking convergence of ideas about it regardless of the antiquity of the literature, its culture, its region, or its religion. The literature worldwide seemed to unite on the basics of excellence of character.
The central themes? Peacefulness, gentleness, care. A feeling of oneness with mankind, and comfort in and with the universe. Persevering patiently and calmly through hardship, acceptance of one’s circumstances. Kindness, humility, bearing and sharing of others’ burdens. Sharing of goods and of self. A keen refinement and sense of the moral. Absence of envy and jealousy, of hate and greed.
The literature tells us that such people live with a sense of creativity, autonomy, objectivity, a concern about mankind. They can accept themselves and others. They keenly distinguish between right and wrong, and set their bearings on what’s right. They have heightened sensitivity to the needs of others. They are spontaneous. They lift themselves above their own needs and see and tend to the needs of others. They strive to fulfill their potential, but not at the expense of another. They are grounded in and guided by their higher-order moral values. Their ethical lives are above reproach. They are stable and reliable. They are friends, loving brothers, and sisters to all humanity.
What I found was the recognition of a sense and belief that there is something far more important than oneself, something more to being human than mere immediate me-centered experience. It involves exploring certain universal others-centered themes — love, compassion, morality, altruism, wisdom and truth.
Now look at today’s social, political, moral landscape and judge for yourself how well we are doing. What are we demonstrating to the world vis-a-vis the hateful/spiteful conduct at the extremes of the left and right and by many politicians? Peggy Noonan (WSJ) wrote, “We elect high IQ stupid people with no common sense.” Little wonder then why things keep going wrong. We are riven by tribal and domestic terrorism and disturbing unreason given to blowing apart all the ties that ought to bind. We are stung by d’Maistre who observed that “nations eventually get the government they deserve.”
We hear politicians’ lies and don’t call them out. And by not calling them out we become their accomplices partners, collaborators and enablers. We see congressional Republican caucus members afraid of crossing Trump. We hear them support him in public and tear him apart in private. Such craven, unembarrassed and unashamed dishonesty — so effortlessly and smoothly delivered — tells us all we need to know about their public ( and perhaps private?) integrity. And we appreciate Noonan when she further writes “Yes, America has a mental health problem; it’s on Capitol Hill.”
After over a century of trust, confidence and emulation, much of the world now holds back and regards us as untrustworthy, unreliable, unstable, noncredible, self-embarrassing and often self-destructive. Seems d’Maistre had it about right.
Brik McDill, Ph,D., is a retired psychologist and author of "Dangerous Marriage; Parenting the Prodigal"; and "Raising Safety-Smart Kids." His newest, “Instilling Ethical Excellence... A Guide for Instilling Ethical Excellence in our Children,” is in production with an international publisher.