A funny thing happened on my way to my doctoral degree. I wanted to do some research on the idea of human excellence before books in the very early eighties came out about excellence in the fields of industrial, organizational and managerial leadership. In my literature review (dissertation Chapter Two) I had to read extensively in the domains of philosophy, psychology and religion.

I thought I’d be hit with crazy inconsistencies of opinion on what constitutes human excellence and have a crazy hard time making sense of it all. Instead, I found a surprising and striking convergence of ideas about it regardless of the antiquity of the literature, its culture, its region, or its religion. The literature worldwide seemed to unite on the basics of excellence of character.