As California Forward prepares for its annual California Economic Summit, taking place this year in Kern County, we collectively welcome John Chiang and Ashley Swearengin, co-chairs of the California Forward leadership council, to our great region. It’s important that we also share some significant concerns about the economic well-being of our community.
We understand that the purpose of the California Economic Summit is “built upon the principle that regional approaches to economic problem solving are critical to ensuring all Californians, regardless of ZIP code, have the opportunity to claim their California Dream.” With that goal and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s focus on helping “regions rise,” we are eager to hear the administration’s framework for helping our region surmount very challenging times.
Kern County is diverse and dynamic
Kern County is a diverse and dynamic community. We provide energy and food to not just the state but also the nation. As the seventh-largest oil producing county in the nation, and a leader in agricultural production, yielding more than 250 crops that serve as a pipeline to our country’s food supply, the importance of Kern County to the great state of California cannot be overstated.
Additionally, we are a leader in alternative energy production. Kern County’s businesses and residents have invested in creating more zero emission power than all other 57 California counties combined, providing zero-emission power to areas like Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, San Francisco and Marin County.
Kern County supplies over 60 percent of the state’s renewable energy. Home to the largest wind farm area in the world, with more than 5,000 turbines, Kern County is considered the “Wind Capital of the World.” Our region also houses the second-largest solar farm in the nation with investment continuing to rise. Right now, 37 solar projects are operating locally with more than nine commercial solar projects under construction. Kern County has committed over 150,000 acres of private land to wind and solar with the highest environmental standards in California. Because of this, companies have come from all over the world and invested over $68 billion into Kern County.
Additionally, Kern County continues to be one of the most diverse regions in California, with a Latino population of 55 percent.
Harmful state policies are devastating Kern
While we maintain our stature of being a leader and provider across the Golden State, we continue to find ourselves in economic disruption, insecurity and uncertainty. It would be negligent of us to not point out to California Forward’s leadership in advance of the economic summit that, despite Kern County’s longstanding contributions and commitments to California, harmful state policies and lack of support by the current administration is causing devastation to our county, our economy and our residents.
The impacts of state policies on Kern County are substantial and continue to get worse. State policies are responsible for the loss of quality jobs and small businesses. State policies are restricting water supply and curtailing energy production, costing Kern County jobs, businesses, family income and revenue for critical county programs and essential services.
Kern County programs that serve our residents have been particularly damaged. Nearly $200 million in annual local revenue from the energy industry provides funding for vital Kern County quality-of-life services. As a result of flawed and misguided state policies, the county is expected to lose a substantial amount of revenue, resulting in massive budget cuts to essential county programs and services. More than 20 percent of the county’s discretionary funds are expected to evaporate as state policies take effect, leaving the county to only operate what is mandated, resulting in cuts that include:
- 7.4 percent ($80.5 million) of total general fund revenue.
- 85.1 percent ($103.8 million) of funding for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
- $12.2 million to fire, police, water and other special districts (13 percent of total firefighting revenue).
- $600,000 to incorporated cities.
- 7.6 percent of total funding for the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District.
California’s ag industry and agricultural workers continue to be pummeled by drought and failure of state water policies. The impacts of California’s severe water supply crisis coupled with the state’s continued inaction to find a comprehensive and sufficient statewide water policy is devastating the industry and its Latino workforce. A UC Merced study found that the lack of water resulted in a direct economic cost to farmers of $1.1 billion and the loss of nearly 9,000 agricultural jobs. You can bet a vast majority of those lost jobs are Latino workers and many of the indirect costs are being borne by Latino business owners.
Contributions of the energy and agricultural sectors
For decades, the energy and agriculture industries have provided tremendous economic impacts to Kern County and our residents. These sectors have been vital to the county and its revenue stream to support local services and programs, jobs, families and local businesses.
While the gross value of all agricultural commodities produced in Kern County is about $8.3 billion annually, with more than $76 million in tax revenue going to the county, the oil and gas industry directly contributes $9 billion in annual revenue to Kern County’s economy. In 2021, The Guardian reported, “A county analysis found that the oil and gas industry funded the county to the tune of almost $200 million a year. Roughly half of that, $103 million, went to Kern County schools.”
The agriculture industry, including ag production and ag processing, employs 65,500 people in Kern County and the energy industry employs about 13,800 Kern County residents. An added 8,300 residents are employed indirectly or through induced economic impacts of the oil and gas industry.
We appreciate the opportunity to share our concerns with California Forward’s leadership ahead of its visit to Kern County this week. We welcome further discussion around these issues with California Forward, the Newsom administration and legislators, working together to seek solutions that will lessen the blow to our county, economy and residents.
Ryan Alsop is the chief administrative officer of Kern County. Other signatories are Richard Chapman, president and CEO, Kern Economic Development Corp.; Michael Turnipseed, executive director, Kern County Taxpayers Association; Clint Olivier, CEO, Central Valley Business Federation; Julian Canete, president and CEO, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce; Tim Caughron, president, Kern Law Enforcement Association; David Nelson, president, Kern County Firefighters, IAFF Local 1301; Tracy Leach, director, Kern Citizens for Energy; and Nick Hill, president and CEO, Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce.