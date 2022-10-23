Ryan Alsop is the chief administrative officer of Kern County. Other signatories are Richard Chapman, president and CEO, Kern Economic Development Corp.; Michael Turnipseed, executive director, Kern County Taxpayers Association; Clint Olivier, CEO, Central Valley Business Federation; Julian Canete, president and CEO, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce; Tim Caughron, president, Kern Law Enforcement Association; David Nelson, president, Kern County Firefighters, IAFF Local 1301; Tracy Leach, director, Kern Citizens for Energy; and Nick Hill, president and CEO, Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce.