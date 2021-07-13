Are you tired of the scorching heat every summer? Yeah, me too. Are you tired of dozens of forest fires destroying trees, homes, and sometimes towns? Yeah, me too. Well, get used to it, climate change is here and it's real.
According to climate scientist Peter Kalmus: "Heat waves have been getting worse for decades as global mean temperatures have risen. They are becoming more intense, lasting longer, affecting larger areas and hitting earlier in the season. One recent study projects that if humanity fails to rapidly transition from fossil fuels, a wide swath of the tropics will experience deadly heat conditions nearly every day of the year by the end of the century. In this scenario, hundreds of millions of people, perhaps billions, could be forced to choose between death and migration."
Wait, wasn't there a report that some 30,000 American scientists, including around 9,000 with Ph.D.s, signed a statement, called the "Global Warming Petition Project," asserting that climate change is not happening?
Yes, this occurred, but what is this "Global Warming Petition?" The Global Warming Petition Project, also known as the Oregon Petition, is a petition urging the United States government to reject the global warming Kyoto Protocol of 1997 and similar policies. Some consider it to be a political petition designed for misinforming and confusing the public about the scientific results and the consensus of climate change research.
Some members of the National Academy of Sciences describe the petition as a farce because credentialed climate experts on the list are very few. The petition contains an assortment of metallurgists, botanists, agronomists, organic chemists, etc.. The vast majority of scientists who signed the petition have never studied climatology and don't do any research into it. A Ph.D. in metallurgy just makes you better at metallurgy. It does not transform you into some kind of expert in paleoclimatology. So the petition's suggestion that everyone with a degree in metallurgy or geophysics knows a lot about climate change, or is familiar with all the research that's been done, is complete nonsense.
Tellingly, the petition was organized and circulated by a president of the Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine (described as a small independent research group) in 1998, and again in 2007. The "Journal of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons" is associated with the Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine, which sponsored the petition.
The publication is the outlet of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, which is a libertarian political organization. The association has promoted a range of scientifically discredited hypotheses, including the belief that HIV does not cause AIDS, that being gay reduces life expectancy, that there is a link between abortion and breast cancer, and that there is a causal relationship between vaccines and autism. It is opposed to the Affordable Care Act and other forms of universal health insurance. This is all very suspicious and perhaps indicative of a political and/or religious agenda.
The concentration of CO2 has been steadily rising, due mainly to the combustion of fossil fuels but also to large scale tropical deforestation which depletes the climate system's capacity for photosynthesis. Today it is around 420ppm, a record high, and 40 percent higher than its pre-industrial values, a level that has not existed on Earth for several million years.
The effects of increasing CO2 are not limited to an increase in air temperature. As the oceans warm they are expanding, thus producing a rise in sea level, which is exacerbated by the melting of polar ice, Greenland's ice, and glaciers. The warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor resulting in increased occurrences of heavy rainfall and flooding while changes in weather patterns are intensifying heat waves and droughts in other regions.
There is strong scientific consensus that the Earth is warming and this is caused mainly by human activities. Nearly all actively publishing climate scientists (98 percent) support the reality of anthropogenic climate change, and the remaining 2 percent of contrarian studies either cannot be replicated, contain errors, or have a financial agenda (read fossil fuel companies).
We all have to share in the blame for our present climate problems and a potential irreversible disaster. Clearly, world wide solutions need to be rapidly implemented.
David Keranen is a retired teacher. He is an Army veteran and a graduate of Michigan State and Cornell University.