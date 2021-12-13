As the proud parent of four children who have all been raised in east Bakersfield and attend schools in Kern High School District, I try to do everything I can to make sure they have what they need to be great students. I always tell them to do their homework, study hard and listen to their teachers. Education is the key to success, and I want to make sure my kids understand that this key will help unlock bright futures. I do a lot, but I need to do more, and I need you to join me.
I do realize that, as parents, we can only do so much because we depend on teachers to provide a quality classroom experience. We need principals and administrators to keep an eye on our teachers and to create safe and productive campuses across the district. Finally, we need elected officials to supervise everything and everyone to ensure all children have the same opportunity to succeed.
This is where we need to up our game as parents — to hold the Kern High School District trustees accountable. Right now, it’s simply not enough to focus on academics, but we also need to ensure our students have the necessary resources like mental health counselors, nurses, smaller class sizes and better lunches. We need to make sure we are at the table where decisions are being made, making an impact on policy, we need to ensure the trustees represent us, and we need to do it now and we need to do it together.
The first opportunity we have to do this is to get involved in the district’s redistricting process, which happens every 10 years. This is our opportunity to ensure voting boundaries respect voters and not the elected officials. The process is happening now, and it’s being rushed by KHSD elected officials.
To date, KHSD has already had one meeting to discuss the boundaries that will serve the trustees. By law, the board only needs to have one more meeting before they adopt the boundaries that will determine the voting districts for the next decade. This is a clear case where the board needs to go above and beyond for the sake of democracy.
The next meeting for the board is at 7 p.m. Dec. 13. They meet at 5801 Sundale Ave. in Bakersfield. At this time, the board is expected to approve the new map that the trustees want, but the final map isn’t due until Feb. 28, 2022.
Concerned Parents of Education is collaborating with community organizations such as All of Us or None and the Dolores Huerta Foundation to bring together parents and students to discuss upcoming opportunities similar to the one mentioned above where we must lift up our voice to ensure every student has a shot at a successful education. Please reach out to us at Concerned Parents of Education by emailing me at 328faith.grace@gmail.com, for All Of Us Or None contact Ucedrah Osby at aouonbakersfield@gmail.com, and for Dolores Huerta Foundation contact Ashley De La Rosa at adelarosa@doloreshuerta.org.
We need to stand up and speak out for our children now.
Nadine Escalante is a parents of Kern High School District students.