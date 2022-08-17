Residents of California’s agricultural regions have for decades requested advance notice before drift-prone hazardous pesticides are used near our homes and schools. Now, despite staunch opposition from the agriculture industry over many years, the state is developing a new rule that could provide just that.

Renee Pinel (“Let’s promote California’s stringent pesticide protection program when notifying communities of on-farm applications,” Aug. 7) states that more important than pesticide notification is the public’s “right to understand that they are protected” by California’s regulatory system. However, information from that program is not reassuring.

