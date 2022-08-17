Residents of California’s agricultural regions have for decades requested advance notice before drift-prone hazardous pesticides are used near our homes and schools. Now, despite staunch opposition from the agriculture industry over many years, the state is developing a new rule that could provide just that.
Renee Pinel (“Let’s promote California’s stringent pesticide protection program when notifying communities of on-farm applications,” Aug. 7) states that more important than pesticide notification is the public’s “right to understand that they are protected” by California’s regulatory system. However, information from that program is not reassuring.
Thanks to California’s rigorous system of pesticide use reporting we know that:
• Agricultural pesticide use in California reached a new high in 2020 (2021 figures are not yet available) at 215 million pounds, the most ever recorded. Kern ranks second only to Fresno County, at around 30 million pounds per year.
• Among the agricultural pesticides used in Kern County are 330,000 pounds per year of paraquat dichloride (which carries a “one sip can kill” label and is banned in 58 countries) and 1.6 million pounds of the drift-prone, cancer-causing fumigant 1,3-D (the 3rd most heavily used pesticide in California, banned in 34 countries).
• A 1,3-D spike measured at the state’s air monitor in Shafter originated from a field more than 7 miles away. Think pesticides stay where they are applied? Poisonous chemicals may be drifting toward you, and you won’t know a thing about it — until it’s too late.
• To date, several of the highest levels of carcinogenic 1,3-D ever measured in air, which were found in Kern and Fresno Counties since 2018, have resulted in no measures to reduce exposure. Not one.
• Average annual use in Kern of pesticides known to cause cancer increased by 65 percent in 2010-2018 compared with 1991-1999.
• Of the 10 pesticides listed by the state in 2014 as a top priority for reevaluation, not a single reevaluation has so far even begun.
The public can access an abundance of information about pesticide use after the fact, but we don’t have the right to know in advance what pesticides are being applied, or when or where. Those of us living and working on the frontlines of agricultural pesticide exposure call on the state to do far more to protect us from the most hazardous and drift-prone chemicals. Knowing about pesticide spray before it happens is a small step in the right direction, enabling us to keep our kids indoors, bring in the laundry, close the windows, reroute our walk to school or work, or go visit Grandma across town.
California already has many excellent examples of notification programs for a whole range of environmental and public health threats, including air pollution and wildfires. These programs provide the ability for anyone to sign up for alerts or to visit a website and see the threat pinpointed on a map of the state. Why should pesticides be any different?
Caroline Farrell is the executive director of the Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment based in Delano.