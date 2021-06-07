Thank you, Sam Morgen, for shining a light on Kern Behavior Health and Recovery Services' Laura's Law, also known as Assisted Outpatient Treatment.
With an annual budget in excess of $200 million, AOT is one of the most important programs of this department for those patients who suffer from neurocognitve brain disorders (commonly referred to as mental illness), with the program designed to save lives while saving public resources. The idea is to get people who are treatment resistant into treatment before he or she becomes a danger to self or others. Many times, these individuals have anosognosia, which is a common symptom of certain serious brain disorders, rendering the person unable to recognize that he or she is ill.
I am very pleased to hear that KernBHRS envisions its developing AOT program as emulating that of Nevada County, which sets a very high bar. According to that program’s administrator, a successful AOT must provide components to address the basic needs of participants.
Kern’s AOT is not yet fully implemented to Nevada County standards, but it appears KernBHRS is aware of this and is working to introduce other necessary components including supportive housing, services to assist caregiver involvement in treatment plan, and coordination of AOT services with hospitals, jails and probation, where appropriate, and ongoing training of those involved in the process.
In 2015, when a number of people, including me, were involved in setting the protocols for the AOT implementation process, we knew a team effort would be required for a successful AOT program. Unfortunately, the initial implementation was flawed, and we are currently involved in a relaunch of the program. While Kern has made great strides in relaunching AOT, the program still needs components to meet the basic needs of participants, most critical of which is level-appropriate housing, essential for stabilization of the patient.
We also know that training is critical, and those who are necessary team members, including law enforcement, the judiciary, lawyers, the Mobile Evaluation Team and others must understand the particular nuances of this population, including the likelihood of anosognosia. Of particular concern to me given my family's experience is crisis intervention training for law enforcement officers who are required to be called when there is a mental health emergency. Without this training, a mental health crisis is likely to be accelerated, not averted, by the involvement of untrained officers, to the potential detriment of the officers as well as the patient.
Another critical element that was part of Kern’s 2015 implementation plan was the recognition of the need for oversight with the formation of a committee including family members, caregivers and peers who would meet regularly to discuss the program, and provide input in how it could be improved. For some reason, that oversight has been neglected, yet there is so much those who have lived the experience can offer to improve AOT. Deborah Fabos and I have devoted our lives to the population for whom AOT is geared and we hope to continue to be able to offer our lived experiences to KernBHRS for the best interests of the population to be served.
Fawn Dessy is a mom who is frustrated with slow progress of the full implementation of Laura’s Law in Kern County.