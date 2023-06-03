64767968c61f8.bio_image-jpg.jpg

Ian Journey is a mechanical engineer and passionate BMX racer, investing time and resources into shared biking adventures with his family.

I write to you today to discuss an opportunity that could greatly enhance our community here in Kern County: the creation of an all-inclusive asphalt pump track. As we look around California, we see a growing trend of cities embracing pump tracks as a means to promote outdoor activity, inclusivity and community spirit.

A pump track is a looping circuit of rollers and banked turns that can be ridden continuously without pedaling. The beauty of a pump track is that it can be enjoyed by cyclists of all ages and skill levels, and it can accommodate a variety of equipment, from BMX bikes and mountain bikes to kids' bikes, scooters, skateboards and even wheelchairs.

