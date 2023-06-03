I write to you today to discuss an opportunity that could greatly enhance our community here in Kern County: the creation of an all-inclusive asphalt pump track. As we look around California, we see a growing trend of cities embracing pump tracks as a means to promote outdoor activity, inclusivity and community spirit.
A pump track is a looping circuit of rollers and banked turns that can be ridden continuously without pedaling. The beauty of a pump track is that it can be enjoyed by cyclists of all ages and skill levels, and it can accommodate a variety of equipment, from BMX bikes and mountain bikes to kids' bikes, scooters, skateboards and even wheelchairs.
Cities like Livermore, Menifee, Half Moon Bay, Temecula, Paso Robles and Rocklin have successfully introduced pump tracks, providing a safe, controlled environment for children and adults alike to practice their skills and enjoy the outdoors. Notably, Corcoran recently built the largest pump track in North America and has agreements with Red Bull to host events. This has not only provided a fantastic recreational outlet for their community but also attracted visitors and recognition on a global scale.
In Kern County, we have a pressing need for such a facility. With the ongoing closures of many motorcycle and bicycle riding areas in east Bakersfield, our children are in need of safe, accessible spaces to engage in outdoor activities. A pump track could fill this void, providing a venue for our youth to hone their skills, enjoy healthy physical activity, and engage with their peers in a positive, community-oriented environment.
Moreover, a pump track aligns with the purpose of The Bakersfield Public Safety and Vital City Services Measure. It would enhance our park amenities, attract visitors, and could fit into existing beautification projects around town.
Pump tracks are not just playgrounds; they are also training facilities that can help combat obesity by encouraging physical activity. They are inclusive, catering to all skill levels and equipment types, making them a perfect playground for the general public. The asphalt surface of these tracks makes them accessible even to skaters, in-liners, or scooter riders, broadening their appeal.
The benefits of pump tracks extend beyond physical health. They also contribute to community engagement and economic activity. Pump tracks are popular destinations that become a hive of community activity. They attract visitors, increase bookings at nearby facilities, and even stimulate spending at local businesses. Furthermore, they provide a safe space for kids to practice riding their wheeled sports equipment, keeping them off busy roads and potentially reducing antisocial behavior.
The construction of pump tracks also makes use of underused or vacant space, contributing to community safety and beautification. They can be integrated into existing urban playgrounds or repurposed land, making them a practical solution for land-use.
In a time when digital devices often disconnect us from face-to-face socialization, pump tracks provide a unique opportunity to build community relationships. They bring together people of all ages, skill levels, and socioeconomic backgrounds, fostering a sense of community and shared interest.
I urge our local leaders and community members to consider the potential benefits of a pump track in Kern County. Let's follow in the footsteps of these forward-thinking Californian cities and provide our community with a recreational facility that promotes health, inclusivity and community spirit. Let's give our children more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, hone their skills, and engage with their peers in a safe, controlled environment. Let's build a pump track in Kern County.
Ian Journey is a mechanical engineer and passionate BMX racer, investing time and resources into shared biking adventures with his family.