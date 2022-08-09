In normal times, I strongly oppose the use of military power to achieve political aims. These are not normal times. That is why we must prepare for war now.
When thousands of Russian troops amassed on the border with Ukraine beginning last November, most analysts (including me) failed to predict that Vladimir Putin would order an invasion. That was a mistake. We compounded that mistake with our restrained response.
Russia’s violation of Ukrainian sovereignty, beginning on Feb. 24 of this year, required us to immediately threaten the use of credible, overwhelming force to expel the aggressor. Although we should have acted sooner, it might not be too late.
There is no end in sight to this conflict, and no certainty that Ukraine will survive as an independent nation. If it falls, one could easily apply the old “domino theory” to predict more Russian invasions. It is already happening before our eyes with Putin’s soldiers occupying parts of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova and other former Soviet republics.
I doubt that Kyiv’s outnumbered and outgunned defenders can drive the Russian invaders out of Ukraine without direct military involvement from NATO. So far, the alliance has been reluctant to join the fight.
One argument against putting NATO boots on the ground is that it could lead to escalation. Another says this is not NATO’s core mission. However, standing by while these massacres spread is, de facto, an escalation. Moreover, the war in neighboring Ukraine inherently threatens all of Europe — and by extension, us.
Just as with other tyrants, the Kremlin dictator will not stop his assault voluntarily. Bullies never do. The only way to put an end to this war is through the threat of credible, overwhelming force. That means NATO, and that means us.
Of course, actual conflict might not be necessary. Bullies predictably fold when challenged. In the case of Putin, we have evidence of his unwillingness to fight in the face of credible, overwhelming force.
Take NATO-member Turkey. In 2015, a Russian fighter jet violated Turkish airspace near the border with Syria. After ignoring repeated warnings, Turks shot down the Russian plane. There were no subsequent violations. Putin folded.
As with most foreign policy decisions, domestic politics is a major consideration. The Biden administration is loath to introduce war as a campaign issue in the already-complicated upcoming midterm elections. Europeans have their own reasons to be reticent. But Putin shows no sign of changing his mind.
Eventually, the decision to fight may be thrust upon us. Unless we restore Ukraine’s sovereignty and put an end to the Putin regime, the slaughter will spread. Russians are likely to take additional European territory. They could kill or capture Americans or Europeans; some are already being held hostage. There could even be a strike on an allied military base. Such a Pearl Harbor moment would mandate direct NATO involvement.
Postponing the inevitable would only exacerbate the logistical difficulties of operating in the Ukraine theater. With winter mere months away, the longer we wait, the harder it becomes to move people and equipment into a region known for its harsh weather at that time of year.
Therefore, we should immediately begin deployment of credible, overwhelming force to expel all Russian troops from Ukraine, and fully restore that country’s sovereignty to the status quo ante.
It saddens me to reach this conclusion. I lived and worked as a CBS News correspondent in Moscow for nearly five years and have a great fondness for the Russian people. They are also suffering because of this war, with totalitarian censorship of news, growing shortages of consumer goods, and the pain of seeing their sons coming home in body bags at a rate reminiscent of their ill-fated war in Afghanistan.
One could argue that Ukraine is not worth the risk of World War Three. After all, Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons if any country interferes with his megalomaniacal actions.
To which I reply, why do we collectively spend trillions of dollars on the world’s largest military alliance if not to protect global security? What is the purpose of these vast resources if not to safeguard everyone against such atrocities?
It’s time to stop the madman in Moscow.
Terry Phillips served as a CBS News foreign correspondent, and ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in Bakersfield.