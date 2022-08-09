Terry Phillips_image-JPG.JPG

Terry Phillips served as a CBS News foreign correspondent, and ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in Bakersfield.

In normal times, I strongly oppose the use of military power to achieve political aims. These are not normal times. That is why we must prepare for war now.

When thousands of Russian troops amassed on the border with Ukraine beginning last November, most analysts (including me) failed to predict that Vladimir Putin would order an invasion. That was a mistake. We compounded that mistake with our restrained response.

