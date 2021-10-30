Women are abused, still abused. We have called attention to this locally; and Anita Hill, who testified at Clarence Thomas’s hearing that he had sexually harassed her, has recently published a book, “Believing,” that describes in detail the continuing abuse of women in our country. As she so powerfully argues, it must stop, it must end.
The abuse of women takes two forms: verbal and physical. Verbal abuse ranges from inappropriate jokes and remarks about women’s appearance and sexuality to angry demands that they shut up and stay in their place. This happens mainly at home and at work. A friend once told me, as she wept, about how she had been verbally abused by her husband. I don’t know whether she had told anyone else because women have been encouraged to accept it, to let it go because, well, this is just the way men are, and no one really cares. This abuse is far more common than we know.
In the workplace verbal abuse and sexual harassment are also more common than we have acknowledged and have not been regarded as serious, as in “After all, how can a joke or sexy remark or put down hurt?” Thus, male coworkers and supervisors armored in their masculine privilege insult women about their looks, sexuality and inferiority. This happens, especially, by privileged bosses and in traditionally male-dominated occupations. After all, women are weak, the weaker sex, so how can they do the work of men, real men? Thus women are degraded, propositioned, and mocked as equals to men.
Of course, the worst form of abuse against women is physical. Women are hit, beaten, assaulted and raped. This may happen again and again. Yet they are too often trapped in a domestic violence situation from which they cannot escape, for they and their children have no income and no safe place to go. And too often they are told to simply be quiet, to accept this, told even that it is normal between men and women, husbands and wives. Such abused women must have a way out, and we must provide it.
Behind these awful forms of abuse is an even greater abuse: that women are seen as inferior to, unequal to men. Most civilizations and nations, including ours, have been patriarchal, celebrating the superiority of men over women, a view supported by tradition, and, too often, religions. For example, in the Bible, written over many centuries, the heroes are men: Abraham, Moses, David, Jesus, Paul. Women like Bathsheba and Sarah existed mainly to be lusted after and bear children. They could not lead nor rule. In the Song of Songs when a woman leaves her home to search for her lover in the city she is beaten by the watchmen for not staying in her place. Now, groups like the Taliban keep women in their lowly place. And, of course, God is still referred to as “he.”
When I was in high school in Detroit, girls had only one sport to play: field hockey, while the boys had swimming, track, baseball, basketball and football. For many years, girls were simply seen as cheerleaders, on the sideline. Fortunately, since 1972 when Title IX became federal law, that has changed. When I was a student at the University of Michigan in the late '50s, I knew women who could have been successful doctors, lawyers and CEOs, but because of the then cultural expectations believed their destiny was to find a husband, marry, raise a family, and be a housewife. Fortunately, that is no longer the case.
We pride ourselves in our Declaration of Independence with its assertion that “All men are created equal.” But for years and years and years that applied only to men, and excluded women who did not, for example, get the right to vote until 1920. That was a landmark, that excluded Black women, who had to wait decades more to be able to freely vote. Yes, we have made progress in women’s equality, yet have never had a woman as president, although we finally have a woman as vice president.
In 1915, the well-known author and activist for women’s rights, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, published a novel “Herland” where women are the leaders and create “a human utopia.” Let us work to create such a utopia by ending the abuse of women.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.