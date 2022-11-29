It was eleven years ago this month, November 2011, that the 2022 newly elected Maryland governor, Wes Moore, talked to almost 1,800 local families in Cal State Bakersfield’s Student Recreation Center, the final program in One Book, One Bakersfield, One Kern’s 2011 read of “The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates.”
On stage, Wes Moore, a young, Black, first-time author, was charismatic, highly energetic and ultimately unforgettable. Two overflow rooms in the Rec Center were filled that night, with folks turned away due to fire marshal regulations.
Many of the children present that night were far too young to read Moore’s book at the time. However, each experienced a potentially life-defining moment as their families brought their copy of the book to be signed by the author. Wes Moore insisted on engaging each individual and family group in conversation, taking a photo with each while signing their books. When the lights automatically turned off in the building at 10 p.m., the signing was moved outside where the author continued his conversations and photos with attendees until 11:30 p.m.
Since 2002, The One Book Project has been our communitywide annual read and discussion initiative. In 2011, Dr. Emerson Case, CSUB’s One Book and First Year Experience coordinator, was sifting through dozens of possible books for that year’s read. Two colleague recommendations, and his viewing of Moore on the CBS "Sunday Morning Show," moved Dr. Case to extend the invitation to Wes Moore. His timing was impeccable. Six months later Wes Moore was number one on the New York Times Best Seller List and his presence was being requested everywhere.
Bakersfield’s Black churches, nonprofits and community groups actively participated in the planning of the 2011 Other Wes Moore Read programs and activities. In doing so, they helped carry out the One Book Project’s goals of using great books to help our community think about ourselves, our environment and our relationships, and to create great conversations around the themes of one compelling book.
As an unexpected bonus, in 2022 almost 1,800 of us can say we have met the governor of Maryland!
Kristie Coons is Kern County Library’s former One Book co-coordinator and retired as head of community outreach and support services.