Kristi Coons

It was eleven years ago this month, November 2011, that the 2022 newly elected Maryland governor, Wes Moore, talked to almost 1,800 local families in Cal State Bakersfield’s Student Recreation Center, the final program in One Book, One Bakersfield, One Kern’s 2011 read of “The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates.”

On stage, Wes Moore, a young, Black, first-time author, was charismatic, highly energetic and ultimately unforgettable. Two overflow rooms in the Rec Center were filled that night, with folks turned away due to fire marshal regulations.