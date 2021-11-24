As a management consultant, I routinely assist local business owners in drafting their mission, vision and values statements. These three intentionally succinct statements are critical to the success of any business — large or small, for-profit or not-for-profit — and help initiate their strategic and operational planning system.
Recently, I received a community-based email from a neighbor who posed this question: Why don’t we, as individuals, write our own personal values statement?
Great question!
The answer in my humble (yet professional) opinion is a resounding “Yes!”
We clearly should do so. You’ll see lots of examples on the internet of personal values statements. It’s whatever matters most to you — your core values that guide your personal decisions and individual actions.
We already know in our minds what our values are — yet neurologists tell us that writing them down helps us in many respects on multiple levels. For one, it helps us consciously and continually focus more intentionally on our values. Most importantly, it helps us stay motivated to live within the scope of our values — and not get side-tracked into wrong or detrimental directions.
Try it. You’ll like it — and find it very fulfilling.
If it works for organizations, it should work equally well for individuals. For this reason, I suggest this process be taken one step farther — in a direction that would delight my above-mentioned politically-astute neighbor.
If you’ll supplement your personal Values Statement with a focus on your political values — whatever they may be — you’ll find it very useful also.
Some such values may be the same as your personal values. Most of us have a strong conception of our political values yet, as indicated above, it’s so much better to write them down with some degree of precision.
What better test to use when you evaluate a candidate’s qualifications?
Here, the focus shifts your personal values to a different level, viz., the constitutional principles underlying the United States you envision now and for the future. You’ll no doubt want to begin with these succinct constitutional principles:
• consent of the governed;
• limited government;
• separation of powers;
• states’ rights;
• freedom of speech and worship;
• rule of law;
• our representative form of government; and
• many others.
Then, you can identify subset values within each fundamental value such as:
• security of our international borders;
• integrity of our elections;
• capitalism versus socialism;
• Supreme Court size;
• energy independence;
• cancel culture;
• our defense strategies;
• safety and security of our people; and
• many others, of course.
If each of us extends our personal values statement in this manner, wouldn’t it make sense to compare them with those of politicians and aspiring political candidates? it would be critical for that list NOT be in terms of legislative bills and departmental regulations — nor even executive orders.
It’s their foundational principles that matter. Then, subsets can follow.
Politicians speak in terms of problem definitions and suggested solutions; however, for this purpose, they should “drill down” to the underlying, fundamental leadership and constitutional principles on which their solutions are based.
Solutions all too often are offered at the federal level that are well beyond the scope of our U.S. Constitution. Accordingly, judicial reversals must follow. That’s one major reason your focus first on principles is more effective for your evaluation of politicians’ proposals.
So, do what my neighbor suggests. Draft and write down your personal Statement of Values. Once completed to your satisfaction, draft a supplemental statement of your political values. Then, check the websites of politicians who represent you and compare.
Politicians’ values should be there for you to see. Then, you’ll have some sense of how these people are — or are not — representing and protecting YOUR values. I’ve done so. It works!
As my neighbor did, you may want to encourage your neighbors to follow the same process. Our political representatives should become much the better for it. It’s called “responsible, effective citizenship!”
John Pryor is a local management consultant and life-long resident of Bakersfield.