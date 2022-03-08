As an American Jew born in the 1950s, I was schooled in the horrors of World War II’s Holocaust and the evil designs and actions of Adolf Hitler. I learned the mantra “Never Again!” and the vigilance required to protect decency and democracy. Most of the free world has adopted that same mantra. However, now that that mantra is being tested, the whole free world is allowing the sovereign democracy of Ukraine to be pummeled to smithereens by a land and power hungry Vladimir Putin.
The scenes on TV should remind us all of Hitler’s Blitzkriegs and lightning conquest of most of Europe from 1939 to 1942. On the other hand, the courage, sacrifice and determination of the Ukrainian people is on the news every night (unlike World War II) the world over and should spur the free world to proclaim “NEVER AGAIN!” and join the fight.
I believe the policy of sanctions and arming the victims will be futile. We’re attacking the oligarch’s toys and havens while they, due to their wealth, remain insulated from the seizures of their property. Moreover, I don’t think Putin cares a bit if his cronies lose some of their wealth because, after all, Putin helped them get it in the first place. The strangling of the Russian economy will only hurt the people who wish their country wasn’t pursuing war.
Putin has already shown little concern for his people’s welfare. Most importantly, by the time the world’s punitive actions are felt at the highest level of Russian government, Ukraine will be no more. The armaments they need will be too slow in arriving. Its landscape will be scarred by war, their leader most likely deposed, jailed or killed. One less democracy in a dangerous world.
In the late 1930s and early 1940s, the world saw what the Policy of Appeasement led to. While England’s Neville Chamberlain tried to bargain and reason with Hitler, Hitler’s troops were seizing Poland. While the Allies could have bombed the rail lines to Auschwitz, thereby reducing the Jewish massacre, they didn’t and the world lost 6 million souls to the poison showers and ovens. No one in the free world thought Hitler had the slightest chance of conquering Europe and yet it happened.
How many of us seriously believe that Putin will stop in Ukraine? What message will the free world’s passive reaction to the suspension of the Rule of Law send to the world’s despots? We should be aware of the signals we send to China’s Xi, who menaces and has designs to conquer Taiwan. How will North Korea’s Kim Jung Un see the chances of the West stopping his nuclear ambitions and threatening South Korea? How will the Ayatollah react to the chance of a passive Western reaction if he attacks Israel? What will prevent Venezuela’s Maduro from ruling with an iron, bloody hand seeing little consequence to his barbaric governance? The list of current and future despots and dictators could go on but when will we answer the call of “Never Again”?
It is my personal opinion that the USA should be rallying NATO to expel the Russian attackers from Ukraine before it’s too late. With fair warning to withdraw, Russia should be compelled to retreat to previous borders or have their forces driven back to where they came from. I’m not advocating to start World War III, even though Russian expert Fiona Hill asserts that it’s already started. Putin himself says that sanctions are “an act of war.” Rather, no attacks on Russian soil or infrastructure.
The Free World has the resources to stop the invasion and save Ukraine. Putin has already threatened a nuclear response and is thereby blackmailing the whole free world and showing other nuclear powers that they could do the same. Like most bullies, I believe Putin would fold completely when stood up to and presented with a united, powerful response. I don’t believe we should wish, sanction and wait for “Never Again!” to be realized. WE MUST ACT NOW. My Jewish heritage tells me never to underestimate what evil can be wrought when good people sit it out.
Greg Broida is a native of Bakersfield and veteran of the vehicle sales industry.