There was a point in time when I truly believed that America, with all its faults and shortcomings, had something special that was based on a framework that gave inalienable rights to life, liberty, and at least, a pursuit of happiness.
But today, I can’t help feel like I’m in an experiment of quantum physics, where parallel universes have converged together and where conflict and discord lead to further entropy: a “Divided States of America” that is literally on the verge of ridding its democracy and replacing it with something that resembles the theocracy in Iran or something fascist like Italy or Germany in the 1930s.
Since the insurrection on Jan. 6, a lot changed for me. From the dramatic tweet-filled build-up, the vicious attack on the Capitol, to the reaction from lawmakers, the media, and media punditry, has changed the way I view American politics, the definition of patriotism, religion and individualism. It changed how I view our leaders, especially elected officials who manipulate, coerce and brainwash voters in order to be re-elected, gain funders, or gain airtime.
Like many of you, I watched that day unfold in real time, and witnessed police officers murdered while insurrectionists prayed for victory. I saw the flags that were flown: Blue Lives Matter, Don’t Tread on Me, Trump 2020, Confederate flags, and flags with religious symbols being waved on the steps of sacred ground. The vandalism, the chemical spray, the fear on the faces of our Capitol staffers and lawmakers, and we all saw the bloody violence.
Since Jan. 6, I realized that I am nothing more than a vote to be harvested by the leaders of this country. Our elected officials are so consumed by power, money and airtime that they will say or do anything to keep their positions, even if it means resorting to an attempted coup d’etat on American democracy. Skewed political narratives have severe consequences on our democracy. This includes “The Big Lie” that Kevin McCarthy used for political gain. We must hold those who incited and those who stormed the Capitol accountable.
Watching conservative media, I’m told to believe that the minions that were incited to storm the Capitol are loving people, or were simply acting like tourists, and I worry that millions in this country, who aren’t paying attention, do not realize that all this word vomit coming out of the mouths of our Republican leaders and rightwing pundits will allow those who planned and orchestrated Jan. 6 to escape justice. I’m watching my Republican elected leaders trying to spin this away from their irresponsible, possibly illegal behavior, by whitewashing or deflecting or blatant lying.
As a country we can’t ratchet back Jan. 6 and say it didn’t happen, or that we are “all responsible,” or that it was peaceful. Worst of all, we cannot “just move on.” For my Republican elected officials who are peddling that nonsense, I ask, “What do you have to hide”?
The commission and an investigation are currently happening, and it is absolutely disgusting and tearfully painful to watch. More disgusting is some of the Republicans in Washington, D.C., who are now lying or attempting to discredit the process, testimony or integrity of that investigation. Even with the New York Times reporting they have written proof that president Trump and other Republican congressmen were attempting a “soft coup,” they continue to lie and deflect. The absurdity of attempting any of that speaks volumes to me. It should speak volumes to any patriotic intelligent voter.
Patriotism is important to me. It’s not about driving around with flags on your vehicles and it is certainly not about storming the Capitol. Patriotism is about being able to work together regardless of race, sex or creed. And patriotism is about telling the truth no matter how painful. Patriotism most importantly is about defending the Constitution. The patriotic truth is that the Republican leadership is single-handedly to blame for Jan. 6. They have lied to you, they have misled you, they constantly scare you to keep your vote, because that’s all you are to them, a vote. And they will do anything and everything to keep you from the truth.
Jeff Heinle is an Assembly Delegate for the 34th District.