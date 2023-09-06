What does trust mean? Is it different from faith?
Faith is believing in something without sufficient evidence. Trust is believing in something with sufficient evidence. Trust is also a reliance on the integrity, strength and surety of a person or thing; it is the firm belief in their reliability, truth or ability.
We trust that the sun will rise in the morning and each step we take will be governed by the law of gravity; that the car we drive will function properly and take us to our destination; and that the pilots that control our aircraft are well-trained and sober. We trust our physicians and surgeons when our life is in their hands; our lawyers when they give us advice or represent us in court; that our elected representatives are honest and refrain from advocating their own personal agenda; and that our teachers will be objective and not indoctrinate a slanted ideology.
It seems that trust engages in almost everything we do. And that includes our relationship with our friends, relatives and parents. We have trust that our friends and relatives will be faithful and honest to us as we would be to them. As children we trust our parents for guidance, love and protection.
We have this trust because we have sufficient evidence.
Consider the national motto of the United States: “In God We Trust.” What does this mean? If God does not exist, then the motto is meaningless. If God exists, to whose God is the motto referring? Since most people in the United States are actively or nominally Christian, they assume it is the God depicted in the Bible, the Judaic/Christian scriptures. They would reject the mottos “In Allah We Trust” and “In Ahura Mazda We Trust.”
But can this God be trusted for guidance, love and protection?
The God of the Bible creates and abets wars on a monumental scale. Nations opposed to God’s chosen people are defeated with His help, and all the men, women, children, babies and animals are slaughtered. A significant proportion of the women would have been pregnant, and their fetuses destroyed. After creating the world, this God is dissatisfied with the sinful way of the inhabitants and sends a worldwide flood killing everything that breathed except one family and selected animals. If God so loved the world, why would this God resort to such extreme measures? And what “sins” did the animals commit to warrant their destruction? Surely there would be better solutions.
Interestingly, in the Bible we have Colossians 1:16-17: “For by Him all things were created that are in heaven and that are on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or principalities or powers. All things were created through Him and for Him. And He is before all things, and in Him all things exist.”
Therefore, all the deadly diseases, caused by viruses, bacteria and parasites, were created by the Biblical God. Why would this God do such an evil thing? And why would this God create a predatory world where every living thing is on the menu of other living things? There are millions of natural abortions (euphemistically called miscarriages) worldwide in a year, and the Bible God has done nothing to save the fetuses. Also, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tsunamis and tornadoes have caused widespread loss of life while the heavenly Deity that created these storms ignores the tragedies.
This God cannot be trusted for guidance, love and protection. Therefore, we need to dispense with the motto “In God We Trust.” It’s basically a relic of McCarthyism and the Red Scare of the 1950s. We have a pluralist society so we must keep religion and state separate.
We should make official our original traditional motto “E Pluribus Unum.” This motto gives a true depiction of the United States, for indeed, we are out of many, one. We are one nation consisting of the original native inhabitants, along with immigrants, and descendants of immigrants, from many other countries seeking a new and better life. Our history has not always been pretty, but we can learn from the past, rectify our mistakes, and progress to a just society, seeking flourishing and happiness for all.
David Keranen is a retired educator.