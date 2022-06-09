“The world is not a good place for children to grow up in,” said 11-year-old Bella Barboza, a student who survived the Robb Elementary School mass shooting. From the mouths of babes, right? Bella’s scathing and insightful assessment is a slap in our faces. How, as adults, as parents, have we allowed this to be our children’s reality? We, the protectors and nurturers, have failed at our most important job. We are making life for our children more difficult, not better. We say we want our kids' lives to be better than ours, but we are failing miserably at achieving that goal. Shame on us!
Humans are complex and confounding. On one hand, we have an abundance of love, kindness, empathy and compassion and share it willingly. On the other, we have a chilling capacity for hate, bigotry, cruelty and greed. The latter seem to be in ascendence right now.
Our world is a menacing and fearful place for many reasons. Climate change, gun violence, racial and social injustice, bigotry, war, famine and the list goes on. Governments and institutions that are supposed to protect our “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” are failing miserably. We have become an uncivil society that no longer works for the common good. Power, greed and hatred have made progress seem impossible. Not nearly enough is being accomplished by our elected leaders because there is no interest in compromise, no focus on the bigger picture, no looking ahead to the future.
So where does this leave our children? It leaves them fearful. They are afraid to go to school, or to the store, or to a house of worship, or a concert, or the park because these places, that we all visit regularly, are no longer safe. Random acts of violence happen in all the places where we live, work and play. And all of this menace is compounded when we consider the global picture.
The tendency is for us to believe that there is little or nothing we can do as individuals to effect change, but we must get past that. Crises have a tendency to bring out the best in us, and we are certainly in crisis. Making the world a good place for children to grow up in is our job. We must activate our collective will, make our voices heard, and fulfill our promise to our kids. We must look at the bigger picture, not just our small piece of the universe. We must speak the truth, instill empathy and compassion into our human interactions, and work collectively to change our world.
We can overcome this dark time. We can create a better, safer, more humane place for our offspring. We can make Bella’s world a good place for a child to grow up in.
David George is retired from 35 years in public education as a teacher and principal.