SACRAMENTO — An unusually wet winter has provided Californians with relief from the dry conditions that have led to fallowed farms and water rationing. From the snowpacked Sierra to swollen rivers and streams, many once-dry statewide reservoirs are nearing capacity. Most of the state no longer is facing a severe or extreme drought.

While catastrophic floods have swept through our local communities, and have disrupted our lives, the state can rest assured that there’s plenty of water for the time being. Unfortunately, California policymakers have a tendency to rely on Mother Nature rather than plan ahead to assure that we store enough water in wet times to get us through the dry ones. That’s why I’ve led efforts to invest in long-neglected water infrastructure.

Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, represents California’s 12th Senate District.