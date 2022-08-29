February 2004: “I’ve had the ‘blahs’. . . it’s cold, foggy and dark. I just want to curl up by the fireplace and read. I must remind myself I have commitments and responsibilities, so, with a sigh, I pick myself up and head out the door this cold winter morning, grumbling. My husband calls out, “You’re going to Guild House again?” As I drive once more on Truxtun Extension — my car can almost do it alone — I look over at Truxtun Lake shrouded in fog, the leafless trees reflected in the silvery waters, the pale sun slowly rising through the mist.
"I perk up. I cannot believe I’m actually seeing the mountains that surround our valley, so rarely are they available for view, their majestic beauty topped with snow. I remind myself once again to bring a camera one of these days to photograph this lovely uplifting sight. My spirits rise, my heart sings just a little. I’m glad to be alive and healthy; I start to count my blessings. Energy is returning. The beckoning fireplace and book are totally forgotten. It is a good day.”
That quote is from a journal entry I wrote several years ago. I share it with you today because it popped into my mind yesterday as I drove home along what was Truxtun Lake. Poof! Gone! Dried up! Fish dead! I drove by slowly, mourning the loss of one of the few beautiful and redeeming water features our city has to offer.
Our river: just sand. Pool at Jastro Park: a slab of water spouts. My heart is heavy as I report that the one “light in the darkness," a place of soothing beauty where fishermen and children, bikers and walkers and joggers could stop to rest and become refreshed just looking at cool, blue water reflecting a sunrise or sunset and surrounded by graceful trees ... gone!
We Bakersfield residents are an orphaned people, deprived of and thirsty for aquatic beauty. We are in a wonderful valley yet the majesty of our mountains is unseen, shrouded in a heavy haze.
It is a scientific fact that the view of water soothes the soul, calms the nerves, lowers blood pressure; the trickle of a small stream or the turbulence of our Kern River; Ming Lake and Lake Buena Vista; a pond, flat and glassy on a golf course. Yes, fortunately we still have these. But we need some city water-scapes! The fountain at The Marketplace and the drying up little stream at Riverlakes is not enough. Of all people, we, who are living day in and day out in an extremely hot valley — 104 degrees, but must endure a two-hour drive to enjoy a seashore; or an hour long, winding, narrow road to the once abundantly full Isabella Lake, now in the process of slowing losing her beauty and attraction; yes, pray God! we need some moisture from above.
Waterscapes? In the near future? Alas, it is not to be! My imagination must return to reality. We are in a drought. Let us face it! A really severe drought, like those I’ve read about in the Bible. I am feeling guilty if I leave the faucet running while brushing my teeth; yet, on my morning walks I see rivers of water flowing down our neighborhood gutters.
We will count the blessings we have ... friends, family, food.
It is a good day to live in Bakersfield.
Nada Nuanez-Byrum is an 86-year-old retired Bakersfield real estate broker and daughter of Dust Bowl migrants who has lived in Bakersfield for 76 years.