IMG_3763.jpg

Nada (Barnes) Nuanez-Byrum

February 2004: “I’ve had the ‘blahs’. . . it’s cold, foggy and dark. I just want to curl up by the fireplace and read. I must remind myself I have commitments and responsibilities, so, with a sigh, I pick myself up and head out the door this cold winter morning, grumbling. My husband calls out, “You’re going to Guild House again?” As I drive once more on Truxtun Extension — my car can almost do it alone — I look over at Truxtun Lake shrouded in fog, the leafless trees reflected in the silvery waters, the pale sun slowly rising through the mist.

"I perk up. I cannot believe I’m actually seeing the mountains that surround our valley, so rarely are they available for view, their majestic beauty topped with snow. I remind myself once again to bring a camera one of these days to photograph this lovely uplifting sight. My spirits rise, my heart sings just a little. I’m glad to be alive and healthy; I start to count my blessings. Energy is returning. The beckoning fireplace and book are totally forgotten. It is a good day.”