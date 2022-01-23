Imagine for a moment that you are a 15-year-old girl who gets invited to “party” in Los Angeles by a friend at school. It sounds exciting and fun, so you go; however, when you arrive, you are at a hotel and quickly learn that you are expected to have sex with several men before you are allowed to be taken home.
Or what if you were a teenage boy who sees a flyer for a job where you could make $100 in one day. You know your mother cannot afford to buy you the shoes you want and this would help you buy them, so you call the number. You show up to “work,” are taken in a van to another city and told you have to sell a certain amount of merchandise door-to-door before you can return to the van.
Or envision for a moment that you are a 12-year-old girl who has always felt ugly and unnoticed, so when you meet a “nice” boy online who tells you how beautiful you are, it sounds wonderful and you fall in love with him. When he asks you for pictures, you send him a picture. When he asks you for nude pictures, you feel uncomfortable but want him to like you, so you send those, too.
These are but a few examples of how human trafficking and exploitation can happen. Every situation is different; the precursors, the vulnerabilities, the circumstances and the outcomes all vary, but the reality is human trafficking is a horror many children in our country and county face.
In 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children assisted with 17,000 reports of child sex trafficking in the United States. Over the past three years in Kern County, several hundred children have been identified as victims of trafficking/exploitation or at high-risk for victimization.
In 2021 alone, there were 79 investigations of alleged exploitation/trafficking of children. Unfortunately, we also know that although these numbers are alarming, they are only a small portion of the total number of the children being victimized. We also know that Kern County is especially susceptible to trafficking due to our location and demographics.
Although this insidious problem is not going away, thankfully awareness is increasing around our community. Should you see something concerning, contact law enforcement or Child Protective Services at 661-631-6011.
As more people report their concerns, more prevention and intervention can take place. In Kern County, there is a specialized unit at the Department of Human Services, Child Protective Services, that works with children in our county who have been trafficked/exploited; these social workers have received specialized training regarding trafficking and work intensively with the youth to help ensure their safety.Likewise, within the Kern County Probation Department there are specific probation officers who have specialized training about this population. Both DHS and Probation partner with the Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking. There are many resources available to survivors in our area, including the recent opening of the first safe haven for adult female survivors, Redeemed Home.
Please go to www.kcdhs.org/resources/human-trafficking for more information.