Watch out, teachers! A war on history is brewing and sights are focused on you. There are about 13,800 school districts in the United States serving more than 55 million students. It is estimated that one-third of them are having their American history curriculum replaced with mythology 101. Ironically, the culprits in this scheme are special interest groups who have been touting the evils of “the cancel culture."
The Critical Race Theory myth permeates our land and is a leading excuse for eliminating all racial history from the school curriculum. Thirty-six states are developing legislation to prohibit teachers from teaching anything relating to race. Examples include stories like that of Jackie Robinson. While being able to tout Robinson’s accomplishments, teachers will not be permitted to discuss the Negro leagues and the discrimination that kept Black athletes from playing in the majors. School districts might allow teachers to mention Malcolm X but bar students from reading any of his writings. Oklahoma will permit teachers to point out Tulsa on a map but not allow them to discuss the burning of Black Wall Street by a white mob a hundred years ago.
Teaching American history without including topics such as: slavery; the 3/5 compromise; Civil War; 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments; Jim Crow laws; school segregation; civil rights movement; the Holocaust; Japanese interment; the Trail of Tears; and the Mexican American War is not history, it is mythology. The mention of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream" speech will probably only be allowed if teachers agree to not discuss the genesis of King’s March on Washington.
Given this backdrop, it is not surprising that as we begin the celebration of Black History Month, more than 20 Black colleges have received bomb threats in the past month. Probably can’t discuss that in class either.
Teachers beware, you also could be under attack for what your students read. Books are being banned at an alarming number. Parents are demanding that anything that makes their children uncomfortable should not exist in the teaching of our heritage. The popular book MAUS, a story about the Holocaust, has been banned by a Tennessee school board because it is a negative depiction of the atrocities of the Nazi regime.
The main rationale for teaching history is not to make the student feel comfortable; it is to expose the child to the rich array of topics that catalog our heritage. This instruction should be age-appropriate but not be limited only to the good stories. Texas has gone so far as to ban any discussion of controversial issues. So there goes most of the classics in the Lone Star state. In Florida, legislation called the “Don’t say gay bill” will prohibit teachers from mentioning any LBTGQ issues. Not to be outdone, the Virginia governor has recently opened a secret hotline where anyone can call to report any teacher who is considered suspect.
This will never happen in Kern County, you say. Our history would tell you a very different story. It was our Kern County Board of Supervisors that banned Steinbeck’s "The Grapes of Wrath" from all libraries in 1939; the book was not allowed in any high schools until 1971. The attempt to ban Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize novel is another recent example.
What will happen to teachers who truthfully teach about the 2020 election? Will they be required to teach that the election was stolen because “My Kevin” (Speaker in waiting) thinks so? How should teachers deal with the Jan. 6 insurrection? Should those who participated in the attempted coup be labeled as patriots or traitors? Should a president pardon these thugs? These discussion topics should exist in any good civic education class. The question is whether teachers will be able to lead that discussion or be fired for doing so.
William Hatcher retired as superintendent of the Kern High School District.