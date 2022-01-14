The retirement of Elaine Howe as the longest-serving California state auditor brings to mind another important state agency, the California Legislative Analyst's Office, as well as the 1982 reelection campaign of Sen. Walter Stiern.
At the time, Sen. Stiern was chairman of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. The JLBC oversees the California Legislative Analyst's Office, another state government watchdog like the State Auditor's Office. Stiern was chosen chairman the first day he was assigned to the committee, an indicator of Stiern's likeability and impartiality.
Stiern's Republican opponent, Ann Gutcher, challenged Stiern to provide proof of his legislative clout as dean of the Senate.
Gutcher said of Stiern, "He has no more to offer."
Gutcher twisted the facts about Stiern's seniority to her best advantage by saying Stiern only chaired the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, a two-house panel that has the task of overseeing and setting policy for the Legislative Analyst's Office and finding efficiencies in executive branch spending.
Gutcher harangued Stiern for not being a chairman of a Senate standing committee.
The JLBC is rooted in state law going back to 1941. Its function is that of a legislative watchdog, reviewing state program changes not covered in the budget and hiring an impartial legislative analyst, a key figure in budget deliberations.
Anyone who has the position of Joint Legislative Budget Committee chairman has one of the key positions in the Legislature.
Historically, the JLBC places great authority in the chairman. This was not lost when the committee bestowed its confidence and responsibility in Stiern's hands.
Stiern had the authority to review and stop program changes in the executive branch. He had the responsibility to review and alter the state's multibillion dollar budget.
The most celebrated administration program Stiern acted on was a two-year, $96 million Medfly eradication effort. Governor Brown had to get approval from Stiern's committee before spending money on the Medfly project because the state budget did not have funds for that kind of emergency.
Gutcher knew this but refused to accept the power of Stiern's committee. She falsely claimed Stiern was not respected among his peers or did not exert leadership for his district.
Her top political ally Rep. William Thomas claimed legislators "neither love Stiern or fear him." Stiern is ineffectual, Thomas said. "He's just there."
In fact, Stiern was revered by both Democrats and Republicans alike. They trusted Stiern, a moderate with a well-known and longstanding bipartisan legislative approach. Their respect was evident in allowing Stiern to see that the budget and law were carried out.
Stiern placed the interests of his district above being Senate pro tempore or Democratic floor leader. Seeking power was foreign to him. He did not like prima donnas and eschewed malingering.
Stiern never took a foreign junket or named a bill after himself, a practice known as tombstoning. He could be stubborn but was never vindictive toward anyone.
An example of Stiern's independent streak was his opposition to Governor Reagan's tax hike proposal. Stiern believed such a tax increase would hurt the middle class. Reagan personally lobbied Stiern, poking him in the chest, and asserting he was elected statewide, while Stiern only represented a Senate district.
Reagan would later go on television in Kern County to campaign against Stiern with wild attacks. Stiern sued Reagan and won a restraining order against the governor's political commercials.
The voters were not easily fooled; they returned Stiern to office with 55 percent of the vote.
It was well known in Sacramento that no bill in the State Senate concerning Kern and Kings counties passed without Stiern's approval.
Sen. Stiern respected the work of the state fiscal analysts in the Office of the Legislative Analyst. He believed in the agency's mission to provide legislators unbiased fiscal information.
Stiern fought to protect the position of Legislative Analyst Bill Hamm by insisting the office continue maintaining its independence as the state's financial analyst.
Speaker Willie Brown, D-San Francisco, wanted Hamm replaced for partisan reasons, but Stiern personally defeated the political move.
The Senate's farewell to the retiring Sen. Walter Stiern in 1987 took an unprecedented 30 pages in the Senate Journal.
Stiern died the next year. He was eulogized on the Senate floor for over an hour by former and current senators, both Democrat and Republican.
Mark Salvaggio is a former Bakersfield City Councilman and a longtime Kern County political observer.