Tim Stormont

When the early leaders of this country created the Constitution of the United States of America, they had the wisdom to add 10 amendments to it for the protection of its citizens. If one reads carefully, they realize this Bill of Rights is not a list of rights that belong to citizens, but a list of restrictions to keep government from interfering with those rights.

With that in mind, the first right enumerated was this: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ...” They did so because they knew that a godly moral philosophy was even more important to the strong fabric of society than the secular government, by writing that they were vowing not to interfere in religion with secular edicts.

Tim Stormont is a local architect and lifelong east Bakersfield resident.