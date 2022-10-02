When the early leaders of this country created the Constitution of the United States of America, they had the wisdom to add 10 amendments to it for the protection of its citizens. If one reads carefully, they realize this Bill of Rights is not a list of rights that belong to citizens, but a list of restrictions to keep government from interfering with those rights.
With that in mind, the first right enumerated was this: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ...” They did so because they knew that a godly moral philosophy was even more important to the strong fabric of society than the secular government, by writing that they were vowing not to interfere in religion with secular edicts.
Today some think that means it is the duty of secular government to shun any moral influence in lawmaking.
When the Supreme Court recently revisited the Roe v. Wade decision, they found a ruling that had been based on the loosest interpretation of the right to privacy and the coerced, perjured affidavit of Jane Roe, and did not pass a constitutional test. This ruling did not ban abortion; it merely turned it back to the states to decide, per the 10th Amendment to the Constitution.
When Roe v. Wade first became law, religious leaders who objected were shamed that they did not offer an alternative. From this came crisis pregnancy centers and support groups all over the country, all paid for with private funds. Many children were saved from abortion and their mothers were likewise saved from the guilt of aborting their child. I have often wondered why groups that support abortion on demand don’t put up the money to pay for the poor in need themselves instead of finding ways to squeeze it out of government.
When the Supreme Court ruling came out this year the one-party, Democrat-supermajority legislature of the state of California made it their No. 1 priority to address this issue. They immediately sent Proposition 1 for approval of the voters on the November ballot. Contrary to the first priority of the U.S. Constitution, it would give Article 1, Section 1.1, of the California Constitution this first priority,
“The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives ...”
The same legislature that passes multiple laws a year restricting guns, because they might be used to hurt someone, want the people to make first priority a series of procedures in which at least half of the human beings involved don’t make it out alive. No limits, no restrictions, no regard for innocent human life.
I’m not demanding a ban, but I do believe people should give informed consent to what they are asked to allow. They also need to know that they are allowed to say no. No to the activities that caused the pregnancy. No to the abortion in favor of better alternatives. And no to Proposition 1 that seeks to make the people of California accomplices in what is nothing more, or less, than preserving the right to kill an unborn child.
Tim Stormont is a local architect and lifelong east Bakersfield resident.