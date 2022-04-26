Most people vote with their pocketbooks, i.e., which candidate is going to help them more with regard to their personal finances. That’s why many politicians will promise that they’ll bring down prices, make more jobs, grow the stock market, [insert any popular poll-tested economic issue], even though the economics research shows little to zero correlation between any given politician and what happens in the market. Democrats and Republicans both make such promises and I’ve learned that those kinds of promises are worthless.
Instead, I’ve focused on which candidates wanted to “bring more people to the banquet” — those who invite, encourage and empower different populations of people to share in the abundance of this blessed country and not just the ones who look like me or come from my particular background. However, in 2022 and 2024, I think we need to vote for those who will work to preserve the basic fundamentals of our democracy which include free speech, free and fair elections for everyone, and the peaceful transfer of power.
On Good Friday (April 15 this year), Christians read the story of Jesus’ trial that includes the question of the Roman Governor Pilate, “what is truth?” Pilate asked it in a scoffing or mocking way because he knew darn well that truth was whatever the Roman Emperor or his military representative said it was. The current disregard for objective truth in today’s politics — the use of conspiracy theories and proven lies of stolen elections, etc. — is like Pilate’s scoffing, “what is truth?”
In order for free speech to work, parties in the discussion have to agree upon an objective reality. People can disagree on the conclusions to make from that objective reality but there needs to be a shared acknowledgement of an objective reality. Parties in the discussion also need to have a genuine desire to understand what is that objective reality while being humble enough to know about the fallibility of humans (the biased “fallen” nature of humanity), recognizing that no one person/group has a full grasp of the entire objective reality.
That is why the cancel culture of the left and the right is so damaging to our democracy. You’re probably familiar with the boycotting or shunning of people who are deemed by those on the left to have acted or spoken in an unacceptable manner. On the right, the cancel culture is happening at the state legislation level where any education of racism, sexism, and/or human sexuality that would make a certain, narrow demographic uncomfortable is now outlawed.
Free speech requires the existence of free and fair elections for everyone. If we have free and fair elections, then we can honestly and openly engage in free speech. The better argument will win at the ballot box. If citizens are denied the ability to vote because of how they look or their background, democracy is threatened because once we allow one group to be disenfranchised, then what’s to stop another group from being suppressed, including the group I belong to? If I critique the system, will I be legislated out of participation in the decision-making process we call elections?
Free speech also requires the peaceful transfer of power and the shared belief that election results will be honored. Why would we engage in free speech if the politicians are able to decertify or overrule our vote when the vote doesn’t go the politicians’ way? Fear of reprisals from speaking truth to power would stop people from sharing their views of what should be the future decisions. False arguments designed to destroy belief in a fair election process also stops the sharing of views through cynicism.
Free speech works if the better argument will win at the ballot box but this assumes the participants are seeking the common good (even though they may disagree on how to get there) and have experience with the common good through participation in different associations, so we learn the value of doing something to benefit the other, rather than always seeking our own desires first. I will vote for one who seeks to include more people in free speech and to enable more to have their voice heard through the ballot box.
Nick Strobel has been a professor at Bakersfield College for 26 years and writes the semi-monthly astronomy column for The Californian.