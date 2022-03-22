I’m in my late 50s and, like many people my age, I used to think that employees who took a mental health day off work were abusing the sick leave their employers generously provided. My opinion on this has changed. My generation usually went to work when we were physically ill for a couple of reasons: 1) we weren’t going to let some coughing and sneezing prevent us from doing our jobs and, 2) employers were not required to provide sick leave when we were younger and many of them didn’t.
Because of COVID-19, most people now agree that employees should not work when they are physically ill — even with a cold. We already knew about germs, how they spread, and what happens when they do, but now we really get it — employees spreading their germs at work can cause some serious damage.
We should view mental health the same way we view physical health. Employees who work when they are under duress can cause damage to themselves and others, and they should not work then either. Employees who feel their mental health would impair them on the job should be given the day off if possible. Employers are not required to provide a so-called “mental health” day off; however, they are required to provide at least three paid days of sick leave that can be used to prevent, diagnose, care, or treat an existing health condition, including mental health.
When employees call in sick, employers are allowed to ask them why they are taking a sick day, including asking the nature of the ailment. I’d stay away from that question for a couple of reasons. First, employers are not allowed to ask questions about illnesses that are covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act including mental disabilities. Employers who are unfamiliar with the ADA might unwittingly find themselves in forbidden territory, which could lead to legal problems.
Second, employers who communicate directly or indirectly that they don’t believe in mental health days off just encourage employees to fake a physical illness. This makes the questioning a waste of time and leads employees to think their employer doesn’t care about their entire well-being.
A survey of over 120,000 U.S. employees conducted by Lyra Health in 2020 demonstrates what happens when employees feel uncared for. Eighty-three percent of the respondents said they were experiencing mental health issues because of the pandemic, 40 percent felt their employer didn’t care about their mental health beyond their ability to be productive, 25 percent felt their employer didn’t support their mental health in any way, and 38 percent said they were considering leaving their jobs. Employees who think their employer doesn’t care about them tend not to care about their employer.
California employers are already required to provide paid sick leave. If you haven’t done so already, I encourage you to openly accept employees’ use of paid sick days for mental health reasons. Doing so benefits your employees and your relationship with them. Having said all that, despite the immediate benefit of a mental health day, two-thirds of the respondents of a 2018 American Psychological Association survey said the benefit is short-lived. That’s because workplace factors that often lead to or exacerbate mental health issues (such as poor working conditions, poor management, and lack of recognition) are still present when employees return to work.
Thus, addressing those workplace factors is necessary for mental health days off to have a lasting positive impact. We are still living in a very stressful time, and we need to do everything we can to safeguard our mental health. Taking a day off for mental health reasons is not an abuse of sick leave — it is taking care of the whole person. We all need a healthy brain as well as a healthy body to perform at our best.
Robin Paggi is the owner of Human Resource Development by Robin Paggi. She also has a master's degree in psychology.