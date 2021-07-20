Human trafficking is the world's fastest developing criminal establishment. Estimated to be a $150 billion-a-year global trade, this industry profits from the exploitation of our most vulnerable populations.
One common misperception is that human trafficking necessitates movement across federal or state borders. Human trafficking occurs within and among all towns and cities. It involves controlling a person or group through force, fraud, or coercion to exploit victims through forced labor, sexual exploitation, or both. Where a minor is involved, no separate proof of force, fraud, or coercion is necessary.
Focused on combating the pervasive issue of human trafficking within the state, cities and municipalities across California have formed Human Trafficking Task Forces dedicated to tackling this issue. Lacking the vital resource of an established task force, Kern County has significantly delayed efforts to make human trafficking one of its top priorities.
Law enforcement and nonprofit organizations within Kern County have made substantial steps independently to fight human trafficking. However, a supportive network of service providers eager to assist victims requires an organized strategy; not a traditional model with agencies operating in a silo.
These efforts require a collaborative approach through a task force focused on human trafficking. It is impractical to expect a single agency or organization to respond thoroughly to the problem of human trafficking. As perpetrators become increasingly sophisticated and organized, the response to this crime must entail an equally sophisticated approach to disrupt these networks.
The most effective response to human trafficking is through an efficient and multidisciplinary initiative. The power of a successful co-operative can transform limitations into a robust, strategic team with considerably enhanced ability to impact this problem.
Research by Northeastern University’s Institute on Race and Justice, Understanding and Improving Law Enforcement Responses to Human Trafficking, indicates that jurisdictions with active human trafficking task forces are more likely to identify victims and achieve efficacious prosecution of traffickers.
To eradicate human trafficking, Kern County must take substantial steps toward establishing a task force focused on the identification, intervention, restoration and prevention of human trafficking victims. This task force should be designed and structured with an emphasis on providing a holistic response through coordination of services, trainings, intelligence sharing, advocating for legal reforms, and increasing public awareness.
Anti-human trafficking task forces with effective partnerships find these multidisciplinary teams to be invaluable in fighting this crime and supporting victims. It serves as an appraised resource, rather than an impediment.
With established task forces in cities such as Fresno and Tulare, the city of Bakersfield is financially equipped to make anti-human trafficking efforts a priority through a collective approach to amplify prevention, intervention and support for the children and adults who have been victimized or are at risk of victimization.
Authentic partnerships among a diverse variety of organizations makes responding to incidents of human trafficking successful and provides the essential support in which law enforcement can identify, respond to, and investigate human trafficking cases with maximum impact.
Tiara King, PsyD., is a subject matter expert on issues related to sexual violence, including sex offending, sexually problematic behavior, and demand reduction efforts to combat sex trafficking. Her focus is exclusively on advocacy, awareness, education, treatment, and prevention.