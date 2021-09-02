Three years ago Nestor was driving home after a long day toiling in the blistering valley fields, when he was pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign. He was stunned when the officer informed him he was being arrested for supposedly not checking in with his probation officer. He had been showing up to all of his appointments, had been taking classes, and was bettering his life. After being wrongfully held in local jail for two months, Nestor finally had the opportunity to present himself before a judge, who recognized that Nestor had been checking in with his probation officer, and deserved to be released that same day.
Eager to return to his family and back to work, instead Nestor was held for hours as prison guards told him, "we're waiting for someone.” ICE agents arrested Nestor almost immediately after he was released from Lerdo. He then spent more than two years in Mesa Verde, a privately run immigrant detention center. In his own words, Nestor described this as the worst years of his life: "In Mesa Verde, we're not treated like human beings. The lack of medical access and the conditions we are held under are inhumane… I lost my job, my family, and almost lost my life in Mesa Verde." After years fighting his case, Nestor was released, now trying to put his life back together and reunite with his family.
Why was Nestor wrongfully punished twice? Currently, state policy allows the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to facilitating the transfer of people to immigration detention centers. Immigrant jails run by private corporations like GEO Corp. A report, written by the Department of Homeland Security's Office For Civil Rights And Civil Liberties, has cited the unsanitary and inhumane treatment of detainees within these detention centers.
Nestor's story is an example of why our valley representatives need to stand with our immigrant communities and support AB937, the Voiding Inequality and Seeking Inclusion for Our Immigrant Neighbors (VISION) Act. This bill would protect immigrant community members who have earned release by prohibiting local and state agencies from conducting and facilitating immigration arrests, including ICE transfers.
This VISION Act would ensure that anyone who has been rehabilitated does not face this second punishment of immigrant detention and deportation.
Nestor is not alone in this situation. Phi Pham, a Vietnamese refugee, spent part of his sentence fighting California's wildfires and was paroled for good behavior. Now he is facing deportation to a country he has never known. I previously wrote about deported veterans who have served our country, only to be deported to a country they've never known. They too, are victims of this unjust system that ignores an individual's efforts toward rehabilitation.
In June, Sen. Melissa Hurtado proudly bragged that she was the sole Democrat in our state Senate who did not vote for AB32, which sought to end privately-run immigrant detention facilities in California. Now more than ever, we need Central Valley representatives to stand by our immigrant communities and support the VISION Act. We need to put an end to this double punishment and reunite families. When I asked Nestor what he wanted our representatives to know, he stated: "This tears families apart and creates distrust between law enforcement and the public. I am working to regain and rebuild the trust with my daughters, who don't know why their dad was gone. It's not easy for someone to transition back into society, and for people not to believe in your change is difficult."
Nonetheless, Nestor has faith that he will be reunited with his family. Every individual in California deserves to live their life free, with dignity, and without fear that our justice system will tear their families apart. California has stood as a beacon of hope for our immigrant and refugee communities and should not be fueling this prison to deportation pipeline. We urge Sen. Melissa Hurtado, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, and all of our valley representatives to pass the VISION act and keep families together.
Nestor Chavez is a farmworker, father and Kern community member. Randy Villegas is an associate professor of political science at College of the Sequoias and a Ph.D. candidate at UC Santa Cruz. Views reflected are their own.