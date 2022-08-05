The wheel has come full circle, but revolutions continue. COVID-19 has lost its novelty but has loaded up on contagiousness. The virus, fortified with more than 50 mutations in its current iteration, has perfected the art of cognito invasion. The magnitude of the infection in public with fading immunity gives the virus a vast petri dish to continually reinvent itself. Yet, the virus may hit an evolutionary ceiling in its cat and mouse game with acquired immunity and pale into manageable irrelevance.

For now, the infections continue to rage with considered disregard to prior immunity with one important caveat: the hospitalization rate among the vaccinated and under the age of 60 is much less than 1 in 1,000. The mortality rate is even lower. As a society, we have paid the bulk of the price for the pandemic’s ravages and made peace with now an insidious enemy.