The Affordable Care Act of 2010 was the most monumental change in U.S. healthcare policy since the passage of Medicaid and Medicare in 1965. Since its enactment, numerous claims have been made on both sides of the aisle regarding the Affordable Care Act’s success or failure. Coverage gains through 2016 were largest among low-income people, people of color, and adults and were particularly large in states that expanded Medicaid. The majority of the increased insurance enrollment has been with Medicaid expansion. The Affordable Care Act may have insured many people, but it contains several flaws.
The Affordable Care Act has failed in accessibility, quality and cost. Shortly after the Affordable Care Act was enacted, Americans could not always keep their existing doctors. Some health providers are not covered by insurers under the act and after the Affordable Care Act was first passed, it was difficult for some Americans to find insurance in the marketplace. Policies within the law are characterized by narrow networks and many insurance companies made their provider networks smaller to cut costs while implementing Affordable Care Act requirements, so those covered have found that they have limited access to care and left them with fewer providers that are in-network.
A study of coverage and access under the Affordable Care Act showed that while insurance coverage increased by 4.9 percent, not having to forgo physician visits increased by only 2.4 percent, and having a check-up increased by only 2.7 percent, having a personal physician did not improve. This study also showed that 1 in 5 African Americans and 1 in 3 Hispanics with a chronic disease continued to lack coverage and access to care even after the act's implementation.
Quality of care after the act implementation did not improve either. Several studies have shown that the Affordable Care Act was associated with little to no improvement in the quality of care. In fact, a recent national study showed no improvement in quality, utilization and total cost. The effort to improve quality led to the creation of dozens of new agencies, boards, commissions and other government entities. However, a study conducted a critical analysis of the law and found that practice management and regulatory compliance costs increased and only 3 percent of healthcare expenditures have been spent on preventive services while the costs of managing chronic disease continue to escalate.
Finally, the Affordable Care Act has not improved the cost of care. In fact, according to an article published in The Heritage Foundation, Americans buying health insurance under the law are still worse off financially than before the health law was enacted 13 years ago, and the law more than doubled health insurance costs for workers and families. While the Affordable Care Act has allowed more Americans to have health insurance, the underlying cost of medical care hasn't been reduced.
Despite the fact that the Affordable Care Act increased the number of individuals with insurance primarily through Medicaid expansion, it hasn’t increased health coverage. The letter grade it receives is a C, with cost weighting heavily. In fact, a recent article covered by CNN states that the Affordable Care Act policies will be more costly in 2023, stating that most workers can expect to see premiums and out-of-pocket costs increase at a faster rate than in recent years due to inflation. Furthermore, overall drug costs have increased over the years since the passage of Managed Medical Assistance and further escalated after the Affordable Care Act passage. The law is not fulfilling what Americans hoped it would and is not enough in providing high-quality health coverage, low cost and easy access.
The U.S. needs a new way of managing health costs because the U.S. spends more on health care than any other nation in the world, yet it ranks poorly on nearly every measure of health status. The more dollars that get spent on health care, the less there is for other priorities such as education and transportation. The greatest challenge for policymakers working on a “Plan B” is divided opinions risking millions of Americans losing health insurance, yet an opportunity for more individuals living in the U.S. to receive quality, low-cost, easy-access health coverage through health insurance can rise.
Fatima De Haro was raised in Bakersfield and is currently working on her master of science degree in dietetics through University of Vermont to become a registered dietitian.