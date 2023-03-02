M_F-29 (cropped).jpg

Fatima De Haro was raised in Bakersfield and is currently working on her master of science degree in dietetics through University of Vermont to become a registered dietitian.

The Affordable Care Act of 2010 was the most monumental change in U.S. healthcare policy since the passage of Medicaid and Medicare in 1965. Since its enactment, numerous claims have been made on both sides of the aisle regarding the Affordable Care Act’s success or failure. Coverage gains through 2016 were largest among low-income people, people of color, and adults and were particularly large in states that expanded Medicaid. The majority of the increased insurance enrollment has been with Medicaid expansion. The Affordable Care Act may have insured many people, but it contains several flaws.

The Affordable Care Act has failed in accessibility, quality and cost. Shortly after the Affordable Care Act was enacted, Americans could not always keep their existing doctors. Some health providers are not covered by insurers under the act and after the Affordable Care Act was first passed, it was difficult for some Americans to find insurance in the marketplace. Policies within the law are characterized by narrow networks and many insurance companies made their provider networks smaller to cut costs while implementing Affordable Care Act requirements, so those covered have found that they have limited access to care and left them with fewer providers that are in-network.