America, with 4.1 percent of the world’s population (330 million vs. 8 billion) professes to be the leader of everything, but tightening the National Ambient Air Quality Standard for particulate matter is ludicrous when China, India, Indonesia, Japan and Vietnam are sending their existing PM2.5 across the Pacific Ocean to America, particularly California, and building new coal power plants that will emit even more PM2.5.
China (1.4 billion), India (1.36 billion), Indonesia (270 million), Japan (126 million) and Vietnam (80 million) plan to build more than 600 coal power units, and African countries (1.2 billion) are planning to build more than 1,250 new coal and gas-fired power plants by 2030.
The healthier and wealthier countries fail to recognize that at least 80 percent of humanity, or more than 6 billion in this world, are living on less than $10 a day, and billions are living with little to no access to electricity, These poor folks need abundant, affordable, reliable, scalable and flexible electricity while the healthier and wealthier are pursuing the most expensive ways to generate intermittent electricity from breezes and sunshine.
Civilization has benefited from more than 250 leading-edge, hydrocarbon processing licensed refining technologies used by the more than 700 refineries worldwide that service the demands of the 8 billion living on earth with more than 6,000 products made from the oil derivatives manufactured out of raw crude oil at refineries. None of these products were available to society before 1900.
The U.S. EPA may not be cognizant that oil and gas are an international industry with 700 refineries worldwide as they remain supportive of huge emissions from polluting foreign oil tankers and creating a national security risk for all of America, as California’s dependency on foreign suppliers for California’s crude oil needs, as well as the West Coast military operations, continues to grow.
With no backup plan for a replacement for the products manufactured from oil, the efforts to cease the use of crude oil could be the greatest threat to civilization, not climate change, resulting in billions of fatalities of the 8 billion on earth from diseases, malnutrition and weather-related deaths.
The U.S. EPA has failed to understand that the most important fact about today’s environmental movement, and what the Pulitzer Prize nominated new book “Clean Energy Exploitations - Helping Citizens Understand the Environmental and Humanity Abuses That Support Clean Energy” explores, is that the healthy and wealthy countries of the United States of America, Germany, the UK and Australia continue to exploit the most vulnerable people and environments of the world today. These wealthy countries representing 6 percent of the world’s population (505 million vs 7.8 billion) could literally shut down, and cease to exist, and the opposite of what you have been told and believe will take place.
The U.S. EPA has shown empathy toward those potential few fatalities from local particulate matter, but has shown no concern toward currently, underdeveloped countries, mostly from energy-starved countries that are experiencing about 11,000,000 child deaths every year, of which more than 70 percent are attributable to six causes: diarrhea, malaria, neonatal infection, pneumonia, preterm delivery or lack of oxygen at birth. About 29,000 children under the age of 5 — 21 each minute — die every day, mainly from preventable causes.
The U.S. EPA feels good about tightening the PM2.5 NAAQS for Americans but maintains their “blinders” toward millions of other worldwide fatalities. America continues to “leak” emissions and air quality responsibilities to developing countries halfway around the world, the same countries that have virtually non-existent environmental regulations nor labor controls to protect the local workers in those developing countries. I hope the U.S. EPA scientists can sleep peacefully!
Ronald Stein, P.E., an engineer and founder of PTS Advance, is an internationally published columnist and energy expert who writes frequently about all aspects of energy and economics.