Christina Springstead is an alumna of the Leadership Bakersfield 2018 class and chair of the class of 2023.

In a bustling city like ours, it is imperative to understand the intricate web of industries, the community’s deep-rooted values, and the dynamic nature of our leadership. Leadership Bakersfield, an esteemed program run by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber for the past 36 years, does precisely that. As an alum of the 2018 class and the chair this year, I can attest to the transformative journey the program offers its participants.

LB goes beyond conventional leadership programs. It serves as a melting pot where participants from different walks of life converge to immerse themselves in the multifaceted layers of our city. From leadership, arts and culture, health services, and agriculture to law enforcement, education and energy sectors, LB gives participants a 360-degree view of Bakersfield’s vibrant ecosystem.

