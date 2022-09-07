A couple of weekends ago, my wife and I were fortunate to be invited to attend the Women’s Equality Day event hosted by Delta Kappa Gamma, the American Association of University Women, and the League of Women Voters with a keynote address given by Kern Community College District Chancellor Sonya Christian. Although Women’s Equality Day commemorates the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, granting women the right to vote, one part of Chancellor Christian’s address made me think of Labor Day and the role of unions in creating a more equitable society.
Labor Day was established as a national holiday way back in 1894. Its genesis began in 1882 with two union leaders from New Jersey who organized a parade of 10,000 people in New York City (along with thousands of others as spectators) to celebrate the work of laborers in the U.S. A few years later in 1894, Eugene Debs organized the Pullman Strike to protest the great economic and societal inequalities that benefited the very few wealthy at the expense of the many poor at the bottom. The Pullman Strike led to the creation of federal labor laws to protect workers as well as the creation of Labor Day as a national holiday.
For those who roll their eyes at “government regulations,” it may be helpful to research how it was for most people when capitalism had a bit of a “freer reign” in the 19th century. Squalid living conditions, six or seven-day work weeks, 12 or more hours a day for just pennies a day, and children working in factories all day long were the norm. It took labor organizers channeling biblical prophets such as Amos and Micah to speak out against the injustices of their day and bring about such things as the minimum wage and child labor laws, public education for all children, 40-hour work weeks, and other rights we all appreciate today.
Chancellor Christian noted the oft-quoted statistic that women earn 77 cents for every dollar earned by men. The U.S. Census Bureau said that in 2020, women earned 83 cents for every dollar earned by men. Regardless of which statistic you want to use, there’s a gender wage gap and the gap is even wider for women of color. In some cases, the gap is truly due to unequal pay for the exact same job despite the anti-discrimination laws on the books. It’s one thing to have a law against bias but it’s quite another to have it enforced and it often takes significant financial resources to get the law enforced — resources often out of reach of individual workers. Workers cooperating together in a union can get the law enforced.
I’m thankful for the faculty union’s collective bargaining agreement that guarantees equal pay for equal work. At the university where I did graduate work, individual professors were able to secure different salary packages and perks than their colleagues. Thanks to the faculty and classified staff unions, our contracts also include a good health care benefits package. A good health care benefits package improves productivity and retention and it should be commonplace, but that’s the subject of another Community Voice.
Now, of course, the gender wage gap isn’t just because of explicit discrimination but from other features in the system that can only be teased out when one looks at the system with a particular lens or filter. In my subject matter (astronomy) we use filters all the time to discover the underlying processes at work. Those studying our economic system will use the filter of gender to find that job type and shouldering caregiving duties are other causes of the gender wage gap.
Women who take time off to care for children, aging parents, etc. will find it impossible to attain the top pay levels at places of work where it takes 25 to 30 years to reach the top of the salary scale. Several years ago the faculty union was able to negotiate a quicker rise to the top pay level on the salary scale than before. That will also make a difference in retirement. With Labor Day on my mind, I give thanks for my union helping to narrow the gender wage gap.
Nick Strobel has been a professor at BC for 26 years and writes the semi-monthly astronomy column for The Californian.