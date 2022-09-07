Nick Strobel

Nick Strobel has been a professor at BC for 26 years and writes the semi-monthly astronomy column for The Californian.

A couple of weekends ago, my wife and I were fortunate to be invited to attend the Women’s Equality Day event hosted by Delta Kappa Gamma, the American Association of University Women, and the League of Women Voters with a keynote address given by Kern Community College District Chancellor Sonya Christian. Although Women’s Equality Day commemorates the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, granting women the right to vote, one part of Chancellor Christian’s address made me think of Labor Day and the role of unions in creating a more equitable society.

Labor Day was established as a national holiday way back in 1894. Its genesis began in 1882 with two union leaders from New Jersey who organized a parade of 10,000 people in New York City (along with thousands of others as spectators) to celebrate the work of laborers in the U.S. A few years later in 1894, Eugene Debs organized the Pullman Strike to protest the great economic and societal inequalities that benefited the very few wealthy at the expense of the many poor at the bottom. The Pullman Strike led to the creation of federal labor laws to protect workers as well as the creation of Labor Day as a national holiday.

