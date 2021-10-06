This article is a response to Ronal Reynier’s piece in the opinion section on Sept. 9 titled, “What is CRT?” CRT is a tool used by historians and social scientists to better understand the dynamics of race relations. It is not designed to indoctrinate, create division, blame or denigrate but to study race relations with an eye toward creating sound public policy and laws to govern. It is designed to understand lessons from our past to avoid repeating mistakes.
The United States of America was founded on certain ideals that we deem sacred: All men are created equal. That the rule of law prevails. That this is a land of opportunity for those who are willing to work hard. Because we are a multicultural society, understanding the dynamics of race relations is critical to integrating diverse interests and traditions into our American fabric. This requires vigilance. Past events like the subjugation of Native Americans or immigration laws excluding Chinese or current events like the rise of white supremacist groups, the violent resistance to the removal of Confederate monuments, the move to “fix” election laws in the absence of evidence of fraud, the indiscriminate killing of Jews, Blacks and Latinos in churches and shopping malls, the unprovoked attacks on Asians following the discovery of the coronavirus and a proliferation of online hate raises the question: Can America continue to function as a multicultural democracy?
CRT is intended to contextualize these individual acts of hatred to determine whether there exist underlying causes within our culture that promote such behavior and beliefs. No medical doctor would ever consider rendering a diagnosis without first obtaining a thorough history of his patient. No judge would ever proceed to resolve a dispute without garnering historical facts related to the litigation. So, in this vein, an historical investigation is needed to understand blatant acts of racial and ethnic intolerance. It is a fact that a caste system was created in this country where a white dominant caste/class subjugated a subordinate slave class to do its bidding. This institution was sanctioned by our legal system for more than 350 years when one includes the Jim Crow era. This caste system is based on an artificial ranking of human value that sets the presumed supremacy of one group against the presumed inferiority of other groups on the basis of ancestry and other unalterable traits, like skin color or ethnicity.
In order for a caste system to endure, it assigns roles to members of each caste and enforces these roles through laws, customs, traditions, religion, literature, media, textbooks, humor, terror and other components of culture. Thus, the values and behaviors that underpin a caste society are passed on from generation to generation. Despite the abolition of slavery and overt discrimination, do current events mentioned above indicate the caste system still operates but in a disguised form? CRT is a teaching pedagogy designed to study these questions. CRT is devoted to studying the history and evolution of the American caste system and its past and present consequences to all Americans, regardless of skin color, ethnicity or social status. CRT is designed to teach us how to remember our past in order to serve us going forward.
This is an extremely complex matter that requires a thorough examination and sensitivity. It is important we honestly face this legacy. Ignorance will not protect us. The U.S. Census Bureau projects by 2042 whites will no longer be the majority in a country that has known no other configuration. That begs the question: Will the U.S. adhere to its belief in majority rule if the majority does not look as it has throughout history?
Will we lead the world as the exceptional nation that we have claimed ourselves to be? CRT is not to be feared but embraced with humility and honesty. To do so honors victims of this caste system. Whites are also victims. To remember is to honor. Truth is a precondition to national unity.
Robert Tafoya is a retired Kern County Superior Court judge with a master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s of science in history and economics.