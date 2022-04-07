I was one year into my job as a roustabout when my supervisor lowered the boom. We were in his big pickup on the way back from the lease to the lot. "You have a good vocabulary," he told me. "Thanks," I said. "That's down to my mom. She had me reading before kindergarten." He glanced over at me. "Hm. You should go to college."
I knew what he meant. "Son, you're a terrible roustie." He was right. I was not a good employee.
But I didn't want to go back to school. I'd hated high school. I just wanted to make a living. I wanted a stereo and a cool car.
But I followed his advice. I figured I could study chemistry and return to the Patch as a petroleum engineer. I mean, how cool would that be? Air conditioning, science, a fat paycheck...
I took on two part-time jobs and enrolled in a night class, Bible as Literature, that seemed pretty easy. I wasn't religious by any stretch, but I'd read the Bible.
That's when I met Jack. He led us through close readings of Job, Judges, Ruth, Ezekiel, you name it. But my favorite was Ecclesiastes. I'd read it, but not like this.
"What profit hath a man for all his labors that he taketh under the sun?" The Preacher concludes that it's all vanity and "a grasping for wind."
Maybe. Maybe we can't take it with us. Maybe the grave has room only for our corpse. Maybe all of this is just an empty competition to see who can die with the most toys.
But Jack proved something to me, as he turned a reader into a scholar, as he instilled in me humility, charity, and curiosity, qualities I hadn't really possessed before. He proved to me that a man can pass the profits of his labors on to others. And I'm living proof.
Jack transformed me from a casual reader (again, thanks, Mom!) into a scholar, a teacher, a professor, so that I could pass that gift on to others.
And I've had the great pleasure of teaching many students who, like me, came from families with no college graduates, no college attendees. Students whose families came from elsewhere or came from "nothing." (And no one comes from nothing.) Students who, like me, were readers, but not deep readers, not deep thinkers.
I remember going from Jack's Bible as Literature class to a team-taught English B2 with him as one of four professors, to his Intro Phil class where we read Plato, Skinner, Nietzsche, Russell, Aristotle, and on and on. Me? A kid from the Patch? Reading this?
And he never looked down on me, as I never look down on my own students. He listened, laughed, corrected gently, and guided. He was a mentor.
What profit hath a man for all his labors that he taketh under the sun? Well, maybe it's not about "a man." Maybe it's about the direction of the labors. As Jack proved to me, those labors can leave a positive legacy, and we can improve humanity, one lousy roustabout at a time.
RIP Jack Hernandez. May his memory be forever a blessing.
Neal Stanifer is a professor of English at Bakersfield College.