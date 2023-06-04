Smith Family-143.jpeg

Bob Smith

My daughter recently mentioned that she was talking to some costumers at her Cafe Smitten in downtown Bakersfield. They stated that they were from Los Angeles and were spending a few days vacationing in Bakersfield per the recommendation of the Los Angeles Times. I believe they are onto something that maybe we don’t always see because we live here.

Bakersfield is a great place to vacation. We have a thriving downtown, great local restaurants, art, music, theater, and outdoor recreation enough to fill a long relaxing getaway.