My daughter recently mentioned that she was talking to some costumers at her Cafe Smitten in downtown Bakersfield. They stated that they were from Los Angeles and were spending a few days vacationing in Bakersfield per the recommendation of the Los Angeles Times. I believe they are onto something that maybe we don’t always see because we live here.
Bakersfield is a great place to vacation. We have a thriving downtown, great local restaurants, art, music, theater, and outdoor recreation enough to fill a long relaxing getaway.
And this year we have something magical. A wide river full of water. The visual joy of watching light dance across water is one of the most beautiful sights in nature. Wildlife and waterfowl are abundant. I would like to recommend that you “vacation” in Bakersfield along the Kern River.
The Kern River Parkway is an amazing amenity that integrates the urban fabric of our city with the natural beauty of the Kern River in a unique, accessible and exciting way. Allow me to be your tour guide for an amazing adventure.
I will begin at Beach Park because it is closest to downtown and work my way west. You can park your car at Beach Park (and many other stops along the way) and take a short walk or long bicycle ride. I recommend an e-bike, which can be rented from Pedego Bakersfield (full disclosure: my son’s business) close to Beach Park. From Beach Park you can enjoy the river for many miles to the west and see natural beauty and wildlife all along the way. The bike path is high above the Kern River at Beach Park so you can walk along and get the big picture. Continue to the west about a 10-minute walk under Highway 99 and you will be at Yokuts Park. There is a dirt path closer to the river at Yokuts Park for a more intimate view.
As you continue west about a mile there is another park on both sides of Mohawk Street. Disc golf and beach volleyball are popular at this location. As the path goes underneath Mohawk you will be very close to the river. Another 10-minute walk west and you will be at Truxtun Lakes, which are actually recharge basins which when full help recharge our groundwater. From this location you will have water on both sides of the path, the river on one and the recharge basins on the other. There will typically be some people fishing and lots of waterfowl in the lakes.
One more mile to the west at Coffee Road and you will be at the River Canal Weir. I find this location to be an engineering marvel. It is an intersection of various canals, somewhat like a freeway interchange for water from all over the state of California. The River Canal, the Friant Kern Canal, the Arvin Edison Canal and the Cross Valley Canal. It is fun trying to understand where the water came from and where it is going.
To the west of this point the path leaves the river for about a mile and goes by CSUB and then rejoins the River at about Calloway Drive, which is the beginning of the River Walk shopping center, which is a great place to grab something to eat and take a break before continuing west to The Park at River Walk and the Bellevue Weir, where you can walk or bike over the river on a pedestrian bridge. The sounds and views from this bridge are spectacular.
Next up is River Oaks Park, which stretches along the path between the Stockdale bridge and the Allen Road bridge. Beyond Allen Road the path meanders along the river and recharge basins for another eight miles. There are thousands of acres of recharge basins filled with water and wildlife and stunning scenery.
At this point it is easy to forget that you are still in the city limits of Bakersfield. It has a diffident wilderness feel to it. You will be surrounded by water and wildlife. A truly amazing adventure in Bakersfield awaits. Don’t miss it.
Bob Smith is the Bakersfield City Councilman for Ward 4, chairman of the city water board, founder of Bike Bakersfield and a love of the Streets of Bakersfield.